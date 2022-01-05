The attorney for four Calvert citizens who sued the county commissioners in 2019 for approving a revised comprehensive plan said he will ask the Maryland Court of Appeals to review the complaint.
The move comes one week after a court of special appeals three-judge panel upheld last year’s local circuit court judgment that the commissioners’ decision to approve the revised plan was lawful.
The citizens group’s attorney, G. Macy Nelson, told Southern Maryland News Monday he will “file a petition and ask the highest court to review.”
Both Nelson and John Mattingly of the office of the county attorney confirmed the review is solely at the discretion of the court of appeals and there is a strong possibility the high court will deny the request.
The court of special appeals opinion was issued Dec. 27 and was written by Judge Melanie Shaw Geter.
The judge noted the four citizens — Susan Dzerec, Phyllis Sherkus, Michael King and Myra Gowens — “alleged that the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan had been passed illegally because Calvert County Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey had a conflict of interest in the legislation and didn’t recuse himself.”
Shaw Geter further noted that McConkey (R) “is the owner of two parcels of real estate that would be affected by one version of the new plan.”
One of the plans moved McConkey’s parcels into the Huntingtown Town Center, an area that is reserved for commercial and residential development. While McConkey abstained from voting on the revision during a June 2019 meeting, resulting in a split vote, he did vote in favor of the plan on Aug. 6 of that year, resulting in its adoption.
Following the Aug. 6 vote, complaints were submitted to the county’s ethics commission. That was followed by the filing of a complaint urging the local circuit court to void the revised comprehensive plan.
The county ethics commission later voted to censure McConkey, an action that was overturned by the circuit court at McConkey’s request. The local court’s decision regarding the ethics commission is being appealed in the court of special appeals.
“The Calvert County Code does not provide an express or implied right of action for a violation of its ethics ordinance, and even if it did, the proper remedy would not be invalidating the entire plan,” Shaw Geter wrote, in ruling in favor of the county commissioners.
McConkey, who is serving his first term as a commissioner representing the third election district, had no comment on the court of special appeals’ action.