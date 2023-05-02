The federal agency that handles oversight for the nation’s nuclear power plant has sent a team of inspectors to Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby.
According to a statement released Monday by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a special inspection is underway for the purpose of reviewing “issues associated with an emergency diesel generator at the facility. The twin-engine generator malfunctioned during recent testing and was the subject of an enforcement action last year."
The commission’s public affairs office missive notes the three-member inspection team “will be supplemented by the NRC resident inspectors assigned to Calvert Cliffs, who have been following plant owner Constellation Energy’s actions on-site since the mechanical failure of the generator on April 24.”
In a statement sent to Southern Maryland News, Mark Rodgers, senior manager of Constellation Energy’s generation communications, said on the day the mechanical failure occurred, “Operators shut down one of Calvert Cliffs’ five emergency diesel generators during a scheduled monthly test when they observed signs of degraded performance. Technical experts are investigating the cause and repair, inspect and test the generator before returning it to service. Calvert has multiple, redundant backup generators to maintain operation of safety-related equipment in the event power from the electric grid were unavailable.”
Commission officials said the inspection team will document its findings in a report to be issued within 45 days following conclusion of the review.
“Because of redundant systems, this event did not directly impact plant safety,” Raymond Lorson, the commission’s Region 1 administrator, stated in a press release. “Nevertheless, our team has been tasked with learning more about why this problem occurred and what steps the company is taking to ensure it does not happen again.”
Commission officials noted last September it finalized a “white,” or low to moderate safety significance, inspection finding for Calvert Cliffs based on a problem involving the same emergency diesel generator.
The commission’s statement notes in the case of the September occurrence, “operators failed to prevent the introduction of foreign material into the generator, resulting in its automatic shutdown and failure during routine testing.”
“We are looking forward to hosting the NRC inspection team to demonstrate how we are ensuring public safety,” Rodgers stated.