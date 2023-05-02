Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby

Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant is in Lusby.

The federal agency that handles oversight for the nation’s nuclear power plant has sent a team of inspectors to Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby.

According to a statement released Monday by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a special inspection is underway for the purpose of reviewing “issues associated with an emergency diesel generator at the facility. The twin-engine generator malfunctioned during recent testing and was the subject of an enforcement action last year."


