Over 30 runners participated Saturday morning in the Spring Sprint 5K race at Northern High School. The race, which started and finished at the school's track and covered the cross country course at the Owings school, was held in support of The Autism Project. The event, which was sponsored by Northern High's Student Government Association, also included a health fair.
STAFF PHOTOS BY MARTY MADDEN
