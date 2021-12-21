The wrap-up of a long-anticipated agreement between two locally famous families happened Dec. 16 at the monthly meeting of the Calvert liquor board.
The Weems family, owners of Wemyss Liquors, are moving their store across the street and into the store currently operated by the Buehler family.
County Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R), the general manager and license-holder for Wemyss, submitted an application for a Class A off-sale license to sell beer, wine and liquor at the Buehler’s Marketplace location.
“We have a good rapport,” Weems told the liquor board. In fact, Buehler’s Marketplace owner, Patrick Buehler, a former county commissioner, is Weems’ second cousin removed.
Both businesses were established in 1948.
Buehler retired earlier this fall.
“It’s that simple,” said attorney Lawrence Cumberland, who represented the applicant at the hearing, of the across-the-road transaction.
The board unanimously granted the license.
Ledo shuffle
Changes in resident agents were approved for the liquor licenses of two Ledo Pizza locations — Dunkirk and Chesapeake Beach.
The board received an application from William S. Welch III of Dunkirk and William S. Welch IV of Huntingtown for a Class B on-sale beer, wine and liquor license for the Ledo location at Dunkirk Gateway.
Scott Edward Welch of Prince Frederick submitted an application for a similar license at Ledo restaurant in Chesapeake Beach. Scott Welch stated the family-owned restaurant has 20 to 24 employees.
Attorney Nick Ferrante, representing the Welches, assured all applicants were qualified to be license holders, with lengthy experience in the restaurant business.
Recent inspections conducted
The liquor board’s inspector, retired Maryland State Police trooper Mike Stevens, reported no violations from over 40 inspections he conducted since the panel’s last meeting in October.
Board member John H. “Jack” Smack commended Stevens for his effort in working with local businesses to reduce violations.
According to the board’s nine meeting agendas for 2021, only five businesses were cited during the year — two for violation of non-renewal of license and three for training for intervention procedures or techniques of alcohol management certification infractions.