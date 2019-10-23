A 40-year-old man was killed on Sunday in a single motor-vehicle collision in Leonardtown.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, at approximately 5:39 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units were dispatched to a single motor-vehicle collision with CPR in progress on Route 4, near the intersection with Route 5, in Leonardtown.
Preliminary investigation determined a 2003 Ford Expedition, operated by Quincy Ray Lowe, 34, of Leonardtown was traveling south on St. Andrew’s Church Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and struck a culvert. Lowe was transported by ambulance to an area shock trauma facility for non-incapacitating injuries.
Lowe is “still hospitalized, and he is in stable condition,” according to Jason Babcock, a public information officer for the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office.
A front seat passenger, identified as Terrence Dominic Hampton, 40, of St. Leonard, was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown via ambulance with CPR in progress. Hampton was later pronounced deceased at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the release.
Due to injuries sustained, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office collision reconstruction unit was requested and responded to the scene.
At this time, both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor, of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, at 301-475-4200, ext. *2265, or email Brandon Foor at brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com. Twitter: @DanEntNews