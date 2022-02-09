The Maryland Career and Technical Administrators’ chapter of the Association for Career and Technical Education has named the principal of Calvert public school system's Career and Technology Academy as its administrator of the year for 2022.
According to a press release from the school district, Carrie Akins “is being recognized for her demonstrated commitment to career and technical education through her innovation, accomplishments and contributions to the [career and technical education] community.”
Akins became the academy’s principal in 2019. Calvert school officials noted in the press release that through Akins’ leadership the academy has obtained grant funds totaling over $450,000 to expand services and add programs, plus expanded business partnerships, which resulted in $20,000 in scholarship funds for student certifications.
“She recently worked to include the Apprenticeship Maryland program as part of [career and technical education] programs for the district, which will provide an important connection between classroom learning and employer training needs,” the press release stated.
Akins came to Calvert after a 15-year career in Charles County, serving as a teacher, assistant principal and middle school principal.
“I always tell folks that are in the building with me that they don't work for me, they work with me,” Akins told Southern Maryland News in 2019 after her Calvert appointment was announced. “Everybody has a certain role in the building, but nobody can stand alone so it takes everyone working together to make sure the students are successful. I also believe a lot in student voice so I'm interested in hearing what the students at the [Career and Technology Academy] have to say.”
Akins has degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and George Washington University.
“Mrs. Akins is a ‘student-first’ principal,” Susan Johnson, Calvert’s assistant superintendent of instruction, stated in a letter to the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators, adding the Career and Technology Academy leader “supports her teachers regarding programs ensuring they have time with business partners sand instructionally ensuring that best practices are used in the classroom.”
The state chapter will formally recognize Akins at a virtual spring membership meeting in March.