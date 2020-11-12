Severe budgets cuts due to the coronavirus outbreak have forced Maryland transportation officials to curtail road maintenance work in Calvert County, a state administrator told the Calvert commissioners on Tuesday.
Maryland Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Earl Lewis, along with several other administrators, presented the annual report virtually, with emphasis on the draft fiscal 2021–2026 consolidated transportation program.
Lewis told the commissioners that COVID-19 impacts severely effected the department’s revenue streams, including tolls, gasoline sales tax revenues, airport travel, license and permit filings and transit fares after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued a stay-at-home order for nonessential workers during the second week in April.
“Every department took a hit,” said Lewis.
Transportation’s hit was the result of “drastic reductions in travel,” said Lewis, adding that it has only been in the last month that the numbers have started coming back. At the peak of the stay-at-home edict, road traffic was down over 50% compared with the same period in 2019.
In a press release issued by MDOT following the session, it was noted that the draft plan “required $1.9 billion in cuts to the capital program due to revenue declines from the COVID-19 pandemic and cash flow changes as projects were completed.” The department also reduced it fiscal 2021 operating budget by $98 million due to revenue declines.
“What you are going to feel here in Calvert County is less road maintenance, longer grass [in medians] with less mowing, impacts to our system preservation program,” said Lewis.
Not all the news was glum. The State Highway Administration’s Tim Smith reported that crews completed work on the second phase of the $47 million Route 2/4 widening project in Prince Frederick. Workers also started a $6.3 million project to construct an elevated roadway connecting North Beach with Southern Anne Arundel County on Route 261. That project is expected to be completed next spring.
Smith, who was recently appointed SHA administrator, said safety has been emphasized during road projects. “We’ve advanced projects while practicing social distancing,” he stated.
Lewis delivered good news for the county’s cycling enthusiasts, too. He announced Calvert has received an $88,000 grant for bicycle safety. Lewis said the grant was from MDOT’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program. The grant will determine the feasibility of shared-use path alignments serving important commercial, recreational and residential destinations in the Dunkirk and Prince Frederick town centers, MDOT officials stated in a press release.
Among the questions presented to MDOT from the board, Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) repeated his request that the SHA conduct an “assessment” of Route 231 from the Route 2/4 intersection to Hughesville, calling it “a key part of a commerce triangle.” Hutchins mentioned that the road includes two dicey intersections in Calvert — Stafford Road and Mason Road.
“Do you have any intention to cut snow removal?” Commissioner Vice President Mike Hart asked. “We have one main road and if you don’t do it, we have to do it.”
Lewis assured Hart, “We have a robust winter budget.”
Smith assured Hart the SHA would be participating in any needed snow removal, stating the department would not compromise road safety.
In a letter sent back in August to MDOT Secretary Gregory Slater, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland identified the replacement of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge connecting Calvert and St. Mary’s as the region’s top transportation priority.
“This project has been included in the CTP since fiscal 2007,” stated the letter signed by Calvert Commissioner Steve Weems (R) and Charles Commissioner Gilbert Bowling (D). “The project will relieve commuter congestion and improve safety and emergency evacuation, and will properly position the Naval Air Station Patuxent River for future BRAC [base realignment and closure] activities and other mobilizations. In fiscal 2019, the project received $750,000 but, since that date, there has been little to no visible progress and the subsequent MDOT budget removed future spending.”
There is no mention of the project in MDOT’s draft fiscal 2021–2026 CTP.
