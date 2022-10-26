They’d really like to have a new bridge but even without the promise of a new span over the Patuxent River the Calvert County commissioners had a cordial discussion on Tuesday with representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
The commissioners were joined, via Zoom, by Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's).
Earl Lewis, MDOT’s deputy secretary, led the presentation, which highlighted the department’s draft fiscal years 2023-2028 consolidated transportation program. The six-year plan totals nearly $20 billion, with money earmarked for replacement and repair of aging infrastructure, transit opportunity and transportation network expansions in the state.
The commissioners had plenty of local, transportation-related questions to ask MDOT officials and they received some positive news.
Lewis announced state highway officials will be making improvements to three different intersections on Route 231 — Mason Road, Route 508 and Skipjack Road.
“I can’t thank you enough” for the attention to Route 231, Jackson told MDOT officials, noting that the Mason Road intersection has been a huge concern for many years.
According to a summary, crews are to make “geometric improvements” on Route 231 from Mason Road to Toye Lane, geometric improvements to the Route 508 intersection and safety improvements where Sixes Road, Skipjack Road and Route 231 all intersect. The total estimated cost for those projects, which are all currently in the design phase, is around $12.8 million.
Projects currently underway include sidewalk improvements in Chesapeake Beach and intersection improvements to Route 4 and Mount Harmony Road in Owings.
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) noted that the county received extremely short notice regarding the start of the Mount Harmony Road project.
“We’d love to be able to get that information out sooner,” he said.
As expected, the commissioners had questions about plans to replace the current Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge that connect Calvert and St. Mary's counties.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) acknowledged that state officials have deemed the 45-year-old bridge adequate, but added the span has “significant problems” and is handling daily traffic in excess of its capacity.
“It’s at the top of our list and we’re going to keep pushing,” said Hance.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said traffic on Route 4 near Solomons becomes paralyzed when one vehicle traveling on the bridge breaks down.
“How far down the pole is the project, realistically?” Hart asked.
“I do not have the answer to that question,” Lewis said.
A state highway summary of Calvert projects noted “$2 million was added [to the consolidated transportation plan] to support design studies for a replacement of the Thomas Johnson Bridge.” Half of that total was the result of “a congressional earmark for this project.”
The total estimated cost for a new bridge is estimated between $400 million and $800 million.
Some other issues discussed included the small, temporary signs that get placed by businesses in state rights-of-way on weekends, possible full restoration of the county’s highway user fee revenues, reconsideration of mitigation measures on the Thomas Johnson Bridge to prevent people from jumping off of it and improved service at motor vehicle administration offices.
On the latter subject, Hart commended MVA officials for establishing a “by appointment only” schedule, joking that the long lines and waiting before the pandemic were as bad as a “root canal. The appointment thing is the way to go.”
Chrissy Nizer, MVA administrator, added that much of the customer work that once had to be done in person can now be completed online.
Hance commended MDOT officials on the recently completed Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge, which spans the Potomac River and connects Charles County with Virginia. He called the project “amazing.” The replacement span opened earlier this month.
A reminder to Calvert’s motorists who have traveled Maryland’s toll roads and bridges but have neglected to pay their fees was given during the session by Will Pines, state transportation authority executive director. The state’s civil penalty waiver grace period, which began in February, will end Nov. 30. For every video toll transaction paid in full during the grace period, the civil penalty is waived. Citizens wishing to avoid sanctions and make good on their arrears should call 1-866-320-9995 for assistance.