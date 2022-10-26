Earl Lewis, state transportation deputy secretary

Earl Lewis, Maryland Department of Transportation deputy secretary, leads the department's Tuesday presentation to the Calvert County commissioners.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

They’d really like to have a new bridge but even without the promise of a new span over the Patuxent River the Calvert County commissioners had a cordial discussion on Tuesday with representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The commissioners were joined, via Zoom, by Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's).

