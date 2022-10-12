After a sensitive subject was broached during the Calvert County League of Women Voters’ candidates forum segment featuring the two state’s attorney’s candidates, co-moderator Len Zuza was compelled to address both Republican Robert H. Harvey and Democrat Rick Piereck.

“This forum is intended to give the audience and the average voter insights into your position,” said Zuza. “We really encourage you not to attack each other because that is not in the spirit of this particular forum.”

