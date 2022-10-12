After a sensitive subject was broached during the Calvert County League of Women Voters’ candidates forum segment featuring the two state’s attorney’s candidates, co-moderator Len Zuza was compelled to address both Republican Robert H. Harvey and Democrat Rick Piereck.
“This forum is intended to give the audience and the average voter insights into your position,” said Zuza. “We really encourage you not to attack each other because that is not in the spirit of this particular forum.”
The question that apparently raised the temperature in the packed meeting room at Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick was in regard to the traffic-related death of Leah Clark, an incident that occurred in October 2019 less than a mile from the forum location.
Clark, 34, was struck and killed by a truck driven by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. Several months later, the driver, Joseph Migliaccio, was indicted by a grand jury, including vehicular manslaughter. The indictment also included alcohol-related felony charges. Back in March, Migliaccio was acquitted by a jury on all criminal charges and was only fined for two traffic violations. His record has since been wiped clean through court-related expungement.
“My opponent has been spreading disinformation,” said Harvey, who pointed out that Andrew Rappaport, who was later appointed to the circuit court bench, was state’s attorney at the time of the incident. “I had nothing to do with that case. The case was investigated under Mr. Rappaport’s tenure.”
When Rappaport became a judge, his deputy state’s attorney, Jennifer Morton, took over the post on an interim basis. Harvey pointed out that Morton made the call to hand the case off to the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association for prosecution.
Piereck was prepared to point out that prior to being appointed interim state’s attorney to succeed Morton, who resigned to take an out-of-state post, Harvey had been hired by Migliaccio to be his defense attorney.
“I take a little offense to the fact that Mr. Harvey says he has nothing to do with this case when he in fact was this police officer’s defense attorney just prior to him being appointed as [interim] state’s attorney,” said Piereck. “The case ended up in a $600 fine for this officer.”
Harvey said he and his staff have made a presentation to sheriff’s deputies on the proper procedures for handling similar cases where alcohol use is a suspected factor.
Pierick opined that wasn’t enough.
“This needs to be an ongoing thing,” he stated. “I would call for the commissioners to hire an outside agency to conduct a thorough investigation from the moment the accident happened to the moment the verdict came in and figure out how we can do better in the future. We owe the people better than that.”
Other issues posed during the forum included law enforcement discrimination in Calvert County.
“Of course there’s discrimination,” said Harvey. “There’s discrimination everywhere that goes on and I’m not prepared to ignore it at all.”
Harvey noted he is a member of the state criminal sentencing commission, which is currently studying inequities in sentencing and allegations that minorities get more jail time.
“The law is not applied equally,” Piereck said. “How we fix that starts with transparency, putting crime data online where it’s available for everyone. That way, we can start holding our courts accountable. We can start holding our law enforcement accountable.”
The candidates both indicated support for establishing a veterans treatment court to serve Calvert but indicated their approaches differed. The venue would be similar to the drug courts that several jurisdictions, including Calvert, currently have.
Piereck noted there are about 600 of these courts giving military veterans a judicial venue that takes issues such as post traumatic stress disorder into consideration. He added it was “a program that is funded by the Veterans Affairs department of the federal government,” and the veterans treatment courts have “shown themselves to be very efficacious” in keeping the defendants “from reoffending.”
Harvey declared he has been working on the establishment of a veterans court for over six months and has met with local judges on the issue.
“My opponent jumps on the bandwagon late in the game,” Harvey said. “We do not have the numbers in Calvert to support a separate treatment court,” indicating he is supporting an effort to start a regional veterans treatment court.
“I’m going to get it done,” he said.
Both candidates were asked about how their campaigns are funded.
Harvey conceded that most of his contributors are other lawyers. Maryland State Board of Elections data for the last report filed in August shows that six out-of-county attorneys, including former state Del. Joe Vallario, have contributed a collective total of nearly $3,000 to Harvey’s campaign.
Piereck characterized his campaign as “grassroots.” His latest report, also filed with the state in August, shows seven contributions from local individuals and $750 from two out-of-county law firms.
Both candidates have contributed to their own campaigns.
The general election is Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting in Maryland will be held Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 during the same hours.