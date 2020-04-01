Stinky situation? Apple Greene residents raise a stink over odors, noise from wastewater treatment plant

A number of Apple Greene residents have been sour about odors emanating from a nearby effluent treatment facility recently.
Citizens started complaining about the smell last November when the Shoppes at Apple Greene were at full capacity, said local resident Len Nale, who formerly served as vice president of the Apple Green Civic Association and is currently is vice president of Dunkirk Area Concerned Citizens Association.
In response to a complaint, the Maryland Department of the Environment conducted three inspections of the Shoppes at Apple Green wastewater treatment plant.
The facility was found to be in violation on Feb. 24 and 26, but remedies were done, and it passed inspection on March 5, MDE spokesman Jay Apperson said in an email.
According to a Feb. 26 report by MDE inspector Shailaja Polasi, Echo Realty property manager Jessica Nelson and Chandra Singh, owner of Singh Operational Services, were advised to minimize noise and add more trees to limit the visibility of the treatment plant.
Polasi’s March 5 report noted that, according to Nelson, foam insulation boards were installed in metal grates at the facility on Feb. 28. An email from Echo Realty attorney Nicholas Meriwether stated that the company also added a neutralizing agent to the operational process.
In addition, the March 5 report notes that Matthew Cummers, director of the Calvert County Environmental Health Department, said he inspected five places in the Apple Greene community on March 4. Cummers said he smelled a “pungent odor” of sewage at Jonathan Drive and Apple Way and a “distinct sewage odor” at Golden Russet Drive and Apple Way. Two other locations had a faint odor and a fifth had no odor.
Nonetheless, only a slight odor was detected at the treatment plant during Polasi’s March 5 inspection, and the facility was found to be in compliance.
Nale said that odors in the community are not as bad for a day or two after a truck empties two “open-air” sludge/effluent holding tanks.
Echo Realty — which owns the Shoppes at Apple Greene — did not respond to a question about how often it empties the tanks.
In an email, Apperson said the sludge from the facility is to be hauled off “as needed.”
“One day, it’s oppressive, and the next day it’s not even noticeable,” resident Jim Stephanson said on March 19.
“Every Friday, my friend and I walk to Starbucks and Taco Bell,” said Connor Young, 13. “We’ll think it’s like dog poop or something.” He added that they often will put their t-shirts or sweatshirts over their noses.
As far as the noise goes, Nale said it is random, “but when all the blowers and pumps turn on, it’s rather noisy.”
The wastewater treatment plant is located between the subdivision and the Shoppes at Apple Greene, which consists of 100,000-square-feet for 16 shops, including Harris Teeter, Marshalls, MOD Pizza and others.
Nale — who said he purchased the last house that was for sale in Apple Greene in 1984 — statedthe Shoppes began opening 18 months ago. Sometimes, he said, “You can’t even stand outside without getting sick.”
However, the president of the Apple Greene Civic Association, Marshall Coffman, hasn’t had a problem with odors, and he notes that his residence is closest to the treatment facility.
“I have been in contact with the representatives about the present problems and trust their commitment and desire to quickly resolve any residual issues,” he said in an email.
Apperson said MDE will continue to conduct routine inspections of the sewage facility, both announced and unannounced.
“If an offensive odor is confirmed by MDE, we will request the owner’s engineer or consultant to address any corrective actions suggested by MDE to the maximum extent practicable,” Apperson said.
Residents can send any odor complaints by email to patrick.noyes@maryland.gov.
Noise complaints should go to Calvert County, Apperson said, noting that the noise level must comply with the county ordinance.
