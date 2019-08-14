There are too few opportunities where you can be entertained, and learn something too. If you like to both learn and be entertained, check out the Village Day at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum on Aug. 17.
Village Day is a free family event that is held every third Saturday.
Each Village Day focuses on a different part of the everyday life of the Eastern Woodlands Indian. Stone tools will be the focus of this Village Day.
“Nate [Salzman] is going to be focusing on stone tools,” said director of education Debra Rantanen, referring to the village manager. “He will be down there doing flintknapping. He could be featuring ground stone or flintknapping tools. It is generally stone tools that were used by the Eastern Woodland Indians, how they made them, how they used them, where the materials came from, and there will be active demonstrations.”
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It is an interesting and fun thing to watch to see how it is done. It is interesting to see someone do it that knows what they are doing,” Rantanen said. “Nate has had lots of training and lots of practice, and he knows the materials.”
Village Days are also the one day to see the village dressed up.
“Generally during these Village Days, the village is dressed, with all of the things that would have been used in Eastern Woodland life are going to be on display,” Rantanen said. “It makes it more interesting, realistic and accurate.”
For more information on Village Day, call 410-586-8501, or go to www.jefpat.org/jppm-calendar-of-events.htm.
CCHS to visit Gray House
Calvert County Historical Society will hold its Brown Bag Lunch Program 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Judge John Gray Jr. House, 103 Gray Inn Court in Prince Frederick.
There will be a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the house, followed by a tour.
Reservations are appreciated.
For more information, contact 410-535-2452, or director@calverthistory.org, or go to www.calverthistory.org.
PTLT to hold friends cruise to Eastern shore
Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust will hold its Friends Cruise on Friday, Aug. 16.
The cruise will depart from Solomons and head to Cambridge. If time permits, the cruise will also stop in Oxford.
The cost is $100 per person, which includes the cruise, onboard snacks and drinks, tip to the captain, a map of Cambridge, and a donation to the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust.
Registration is required as space is limited. Checks may be mailed to PTLT, P.O. Box 1955, Leonardtown, MD.
For more information, email Frank@ptlt.org
CCPR framily program runs through Aug. 18
Calvert County Parks and Recreation and the Calvert County Health Department will hold its Framily (friends and family) health and fitness program through Aug. 18.
Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension have a significant impact on the health.
“With this program we are highlighting ideas that help get us moving more and eating right,” Jenn Faulkner, a community health educator at the Calvert County Health Department, said in a press release. “We want the healthy choice to be the easy choice.”
The Framily Health and Fitness Program will offer free events such as cooking to scavenger hunts to help residents make healthy lifestyle changes.
All activities and additional information can be found and tracked through the Calvert County Health Adventure Passport, an app available in the App Store or Google Play called CCHAP.
For more information or to register, use Calvert County Parks and Recreation Activity #543300-A, or call Faulkner at 410-535-5400, ext. 357.
DASM monthly meeting scheduled for Aug. 26
Daughters of Abraham of Southern Maryland will hold its next meeting 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church, 1601 Mount Harmony Road in Owings.
For more information, email daughtersofabrahamofsomd@gmail.com.
CCCC plans social Hawaiian-themed cruise
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Hawaiian-themed Chesapeake Bay cruise aboard the Miss Lizzy 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, from the Rod ‘N Reel dock in Chesapeake Beach.
The cost is $75, which includes the cruise, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres, and is limited to 60 passengers.
For more information, go to www.calvertchamber.org.
W2W to hold its annual networking event
The Women 2 Women Group of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Express-o networking event 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at State Farm Insurance, 205 Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick.
For more information, go to www.calvertchamber.org.
County offering safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
All Saints church to hold blessing of backpacks
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold a blessing of the backpacks 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept 1, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland.The event is open to all students, teachers, administrators and staff.For more information, call Adrianne Hope Sayles at 301-855-0251.
Recovery Fest planned
Calvert County Behavior Health Recovery Supports will host its fifth annual Recovery Fest 2019, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6932 Serenity Farm Road, Benedict.
For more information, call Megan Sariskaya at 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
End of summer mental health block party set
Community Cares will host an End of Summer Mental Health Block Party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at Middleham Parish (10210 H.G. Trueman Road) in Lusby.
Food and activities are free to the community.
For more information, call 410-326-4948 or email office@middlehamandstpeters.org
ACLT to hold Save the Land event
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a Sip the Beer/Save the Land fundraiser 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 676 Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick.
Sample local breweries and gourmet food, play corn hole or yard pong, and music by Dylan Galvin.
Proceeds support ACLT’s work to protect and care for the land and waterways.
Beer tasting tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Must be 21 years of age.
For more information, contact Miriam Gholl at 410-414-3400, or miriam@acltweb.org, or go to www.acltweb.org or http://bit.ly/SipSave.
CCMA to hold wealth workshop
The Calvert County Minority Alliance will hold a workshop titled Wealth Creation Tips and Strategies for Businesses and Individuals 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
Participants will learn strategies to build wealth, financial planning options, strategies to exit their business, and options for retirement. Speakers include Donald Anderson of Taylor and Anderson, and Edsel M. Brown Jr. of the Edsel M. Brown Jr. Group.
The CCMBA program runs from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. Activities will focus on marketing and developing its members and providing opportunities for the overall Southern Maryland business community.
For more information, email info@ccmba.org,or go to www.ccmba.org.
County to host ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Walk to help end Alzheimer’s
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons.
Learn about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association and join in a ceremony to honor those affected in the world’s largest event for the disease.
Participants can sign up as a team captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and are encouraged to help raise funds.
For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Lions Club to hold pair of blood drives
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold blood drives 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Superheroes ready to walk, run, roll and fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island.
There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes. Medals will be awarded. Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race.
Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans.
The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt. Kids capes and masks will be available for purchase at the event. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
County to hold CRP, AED safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.