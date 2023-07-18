A student dress code — authored mostly by a group of students — won approval earlier this month from the Calvert County school board.
While the document stresses student comfort, the board’s July 13 vote was too close for comfort, as it was approved 3 to 2.
As approved, the policy, in part, states, “The board of education is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and nurturing educational environment conducive to student learning. The board recognizes the right of students to express themselves through their choice of personal attire and affirms that the primary responsibility for a student’s attire resides with the student and parents.”
The policy further states, “All students should be able to dress comfortably for school without fear of or actual unnecessary discipline or body shaming. Teachers can focus on teaching without the additional and often uncomfortable burden of dress code enforcement.”
The way a student dresses should also not create disruption.
It was the concern of possible disruption that prompted board member Lisa Grenis to make a motion prior to a final vote.
“My concern is the ‘hoodies,’” Grenis said.
While the word “hoodie” (a sweatshirt with a hood) is not specifically mentioned in the new dress code, hoods are included in the list of items students may wear.
In Calvert, hoods have never been banned in schools. Anecdotal reports nationwide indicate there are some school systems that have banned hoodies due to the garment being a symbol of possible gang affiliation.
Grenis did not express that concern but instead explained that students who wear hoods on their heads during class could be doing so with the purpose of hiding earbuds and ignoring instruction.
“It’s an additional burden on teachers,” Grenis said. “Teachers are held accountable for student achievements.”
Inez Claggett, school board president, stated she drafted the revised policy after a few sessions with local students.
One of the students was Jordan Hayes, who recently became the school board’s student member.
“It’s an additional level of comfort,” Hayes said of the hooded sweatshirt. She affirmed that comfortable students have a better chance of learning in a classroom.
Hayes added that whether hoodies are allowed or banned, classroom teachers still bear the burden of enforcing policy.
“Do we have disciplinary data that says that [a hoodie] has been an issue?” board member Dawn Balinski asked.
Cecelia Lewis, director of student services, indicated her department has no data to support or debunk claims of adverse behavior by student hood wearers.
“This comes down to what’s appropriate,” Grenis said. She made a motion to remove hoods from the list of clothing students could wear in a classroom.
Before the vote, school board member Antoine White stated he has asked several teachers about any concerns they had over students wearing hoods.
“It’s not really taking away from their education,” White said, adding, “my kids, they wear hoodies.”
Claggett added that during her research and discussions with teachers and parents she did not receive “a ton of public comment” on the issue.
After the hoodie ban motion was voted down 2 to 3, White made the motion to approve the revised dress code, which was approved with Grenis and board member Jana Post voting opposed.
The dress code was later incorporated into the school system’s code of conduct. That revised document was approved 3 to 2, with Grenis and Post sustaining their opposition.
"I voted for students' education over students' comfort," Grenis declared during board comments prior to adjournment.
