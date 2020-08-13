A Sunderland man was killed Aug. 8 when the pickup truck he was driving during a police chase struck a traffic light pole, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Route 2/4 in the area of Huntingtown High School shortly before 6 p.m. Hunter Kristian Sondberg, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene after sheriff’s office deputies and emergency responders attempted to save his life.
“Preliminary investigation revealed multiple citizens contacted 911 in regards to a white 2006 Honda Ridgeline driving erratic on southbound Route 4 in the area of Chaneyville Road in Owings,” a sheriff’s office press release stated. “Deputies located the vehicle and began to observe violations and erratic behaviors. A traffic stop was initiated. However, the operator failed to stop for the marked patrol vehicles with their emergency equipment activated.
Deputies pursued the vehicle south along Route 4. Upon approaching the intersection of Route 4 and Huntingtown High School for unknown reasons, the operator lost control and struck the traffic light pole in the median where the vehicle came to a final rest.”
Deputies from Calvert and St. Mary’s sheriff’s offices conducted accident reconstruction, shutting down a portion of Route 2/4 for over six hours, with traffic diverted down Old Town Road.
Investigators believe speed and driver error were the causes of the crash.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch told Southern Maryland News that the state medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Sondberg, however results will likely not be known for several weeks.
According to an obituary posted on the Rausch Funeral Home website, Sondberg was an Ohio native who grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Northern High School in 2004. Employed as a utility technician by the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, Sondberg is survived by his wife, three children, his parents and two siblings.
Services for Sondberg were scheduled for Friday at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church in Owings.
Investigation of the crash is continuing. Anyone who might have information on the crash that could aid investigators should contact either Cpl. Brian Connelly of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Reconstruction Unit or Dfc. William Beisel of the Calvert sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction Team. Connelly can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. 8031, or brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com. Beisel can be reached at 410-535-2800, ext. 2131, or William.beisel@calvertcountymd.gov.
Fatal crash in Callaway kills one
A collision in Callaway killed one man and injured his brother on Wednesday morning, also injuring the other vehicle’s driver, according to police.
A release from the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Quade, 73, of Callaway was driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on Piney Point Road, with his brother, John Quade, 79, of Callaway in the passenger seat, and attempted to turn left onto Take-It-Easy Ranch Road when the vehicle was struck by an SUV.
The SUV was driven by Andrew Rogers, 33, of Callaway, according to police, who responded to the call shortly after 6 a.m.
Joseph Quade, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead after being transported to a D.C. area hospital along with his brother, who survived with incapacitating injuries.
Rogers suffered less severe injuries and was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be involved, according to police.
Those with information regarding the crash are asked to contact Dfc. Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005, or by email at matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.