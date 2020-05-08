Survivors reflect on crash; McConkey, Walker among those impacted

A Prince Frederick woman was among those impacted in a multiple-vehicle crash at Route 4 and Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk shortly after 1 p.m. on May 1.
Michele Walker said she was driving southbound in her Chevy Equinox sport utility vehicle, and she was in the right-turn lane when a car hit her vehicle after it struck Kelly D. McConkey’s (R) Chevy Traverse sport utility vehicle.
Walker said that after McConkey’s vehicle was struck, it was propelled into another vehicle that was crossing the intersection from the BP gas station with a green light.
McConkey identified the vehicle that hit him as a 2018 Chevy Malibu. Prince George’s County resident, Stephanie Clax, 40, was charged with 11 traffic violations — including driving under the influence and driving while impaired with a controlled dangerous substance — and one violation of the state’s stay-at-home order.
McConkey and Walker both said they have head, neck and back injuries as a result of the crash.
McConkey, who was airlifted to the University of Maryland’s Prince George’s Hospital Center by helicopter, said he has bruises over his whole body.
“I never saw it coming,” McConkey said, adding that a police officer told him that Clax’s vehicle was traveling over 85 mph. “She never even hit the brake pedal.”
McConkey related that the officer said he was headed northbound, observed the woman driving erratically and made a u-turn in an attempt to stop her before the crash.
McConkey presided over the Calvert County commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning.
“It took everything I had to make it today,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “But that’s just how I am.”
McConkey said he called his wife Kimberly and that she and their four sons came to see him at the crash scene before he was airlifted. Walker said she was transported by ground ambulance to the same hospital as McConkey. Both said they were released from the hospital that evening.
Walker, who works as a supervisor for the Prince George County Circuit Court, said the left side of her head was swollen because an airbag hit it.
“I have a problem chewing,” she said, adding that she also has a concussion and is experiencing dizziness. Walker had to be cut out of her vehicle.
“I’m truly blessed, just happy to be alive,” she said.
Toward the end of the commissioners’ meeting, each commissioner expressed their thanks that McConkey is alive.
“It was horrendous,” commissioner Mike Hart (R) said. “If you’re a cat, I think you’re down to one life left because I think you spent all eight to get out of that car.”
Clax was also transported to Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of her injuries, state police spokesman Ronald A. Snyder said in an email.
