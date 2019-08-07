On July 10, at approximately 7:54 a.m., deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart located at 10600 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk for a destruction of property.
One suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, with gray hair, tattoos on this left arm, wearing a dark color baseball hat, blue T-shirt, light in color striped shorts, white socks and black shoes.
Another suspect is described as a white female in her late 40s to 50s, with dark long hair.
The vehicle they were operating is a 2004 maroon Chevy Suburban with Virginia registration plates.
If anyone has information into the identity of the suspects pictured above contact Deputy Peter Aurich with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.