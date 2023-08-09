Table removed from library premises

A picnic table that provided outside WiFi access even when the library branch in Prince Frederick was closed has been removed by county government.

 CALVERT LIBRARY PHOTO

A picnic table that allowed users to access WiFi has been removed from an outside area at Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch. The removal was done by Calvert County government following what one county commissioner described as numerous complaints from the public and a recent incident at the public facility.

When presenting a progress report on Calvert’s public libraries to the county commissioners earlier this year, Carrie Willson, library administrator, noted her office used funding from a state Library Services and Technology grant to purchase the metal picnic table with solar panels. The table allowed residents to access the library’s WiFi, even when the building was closed.


  

