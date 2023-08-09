A picnic table that allowed users to access WiFi has been removed from an outside area at Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch. The removal was done by Calvert County government following what one county commissioner described as numerous complaints from the public and a recent incident at the public facility.
When presenting a progress report on Calvert’s public libraries to the county commissioners earlier this year, Carrie Willson, library administrator, noted her office used funding from a state Library Services and Technology grant to purchase the metal picnic table with solar panels. The table allowed residents to access the library’s WiFi, even when the building was closed.
The local branch has become a haunt for several people who are homeless, and there have been reports and complaints that the table was being used by some as a place to sleep.
In a letter dated July 26, Jeffrey Lewis, Calvert Library Board of Trustees president, indicated the county government’s action in removing the table was inappropriate according to state law.
Lewis attached a copy of a 2016 opinion letter from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
“We are concerned that some county officials may not fully understand the statutory authorities that define the roles of county officials and library officials,” Lewis wrote.
He added the over 20-page statement co-signed by then-Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh “makes it clear that while there is a vital, symbiotic relationship between the county government and the county public library, including certain fiscal processes, the board of library trustees and the executive director of the library are vested by the state with independent authority over the policies, personnel and property of the library, with the board of library trustees as its overall authority.”
Lewis then addressed the specific incident.
“We regret to say that the recent actions of the county to unilaterally remove a solar table from the area of Calvert Library Prince Frederick was inconsistent with the state-established authority lines,” Lewis wrote. “Simply put, the equipment and its use are under the authority of the library, not the county. We respectfully request that should any similar concern arise in the future, those considering similar actions first engage with the board of library trustees.”
Lewis concluded his missive to the commissioners by saying the trustees “will agree to the geographic placement of the solar table adjacent to the county’s new Main Street facility to serve those experiencing homelessness — as an extension of library services — conditioned on the county ensuring that its specific location is appropriate for its solar design and that it is expeditiously reconnected to the internet, at county expense.”
The Main Street facility is a project the commissioners approved in June 2022, establishing an emergency weather shelter and homeless day program at an existing two-story structure.
During the county commissioners’ staff session prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Mike Hart (R) had harsh words about the trustees’ letter and conveyed to Willson his objections.
After the meeting, Hart told Southern Maryland News that the situation at the library branch as a place of congregation of those claiming to be homeless has gotten out of hand.
“The library is not a homeless shelter,” Hart said, adding that Calvert has offered assistance to that segment of the population.
The trustees, who are responsible for the fiscal support of the library, are each appointed by the county commissioners.
Miller named finance and budget director
The commissioners announced Tuesday that Bruce Miller has been appointed finance and budget director.
In a press release, county officials noted one of Miller’s biggest accomplishments during his lengthy government and private sector financial management career “are the successful finalization of pension obligation bond discussions through interest-based bargaining, which led to the restructuring of pension and other post-employment benefits. Miller also introduced an innovative employee benefits administration program with potential annual savings of up to $4 million.”
Miller has served in financial leadership posts for several municipal governments in Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He also previously served as finance director for Annapolis.