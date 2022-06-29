Money is tight but with a few hotly contested races coming up in the July 19 primary local residents, businesses and a few individuals and entities located out of county are contributing to Calvert’s candidates.
According to data compiled and made available by the Maryland Campaign Reporting Information System, the local candidates’ committees reporting the largest bank account balances early last week are those supporting three law enforcement officers who are running for office — and the sizes of their war chests are aligned with their ranks within the sheriff’s office. Assistant Sheriff Dave McDowell’s campaign coffers have a balance of $57,978.87, followed by Major Steve Jones ($39,554.31) and Captain Ricky Cox ($28,030.63). McDowell and Cox are running for sheriff in the Republican primary while Jones, also a Republican, is running for county commissioner in the first election district.
McDowell’s campaign finance report shows more than 80% of the individuals contributing to his election effort are located in Calvert County. Over 90% of Cox’s contributions are from within the county.
Of the other two Republican sheriffs’ candidates, Craig Kontra’s campaign account balance totals more than $17,790 and the current balance for Mike Wilson’s run is $2,385.
Jones’ county commissioner campaign fund balance has been built with just over 92% of the contributions coming from Calvert. Three local developers have contributed to the Jones campaign, along with the Iron Workers Political Action League ($1,500) and Stanley Concrete LLC of Annapolis ($3,500). Additionally, Geoffrey Wanamaker, president of Bayside Auto Group, has contributed $4,000 to the Jones campaign.
By contrast, incumbent Mike Hart’s campaign has a balance of less than $720. The receipts portion of the Republican’s campaign finance report indicates no fundraising activity and an expenditure of $3,240 for print and campaign materials, including signs made by a Lusby company.
No financial data is shown on the state report of Patrick Flaherty, the other first district Republican candidate.
In the third election district Republican primary, challenger Catherine Grasso has a campaign balance of $16,806 compared to incumbent Kelly D. McConkey’s campaign balance of $14,329.18.
Over 93% of the money contributed to Grasso’s campaign comes from Calvert residents and businesses. Of the four out of county contributions, three Florida residents have contributed a total of $1,300 and $500 was ponied up by Citizens for Matt Morgan, a St. Mary’s County state lawmaker who has no opposition in his re-election campaign.
McConkey’s report shows contributions from D&D Homes of Lusby ($2,500) and the Maryland Realtors Political Action Committee of Annapolis ($5,000)
The third Republican candidate in the district three race, Evan Turzanski, has an account balance of $787.35.
In the commissioners’ at large race on the Republican ballot, incumbent Earl F. “Buddy” Hance has a campaign balance of $24,539.37, followed by Todd Ireland ($10,115.08), Paul Harrison ($1,022.14) and Myra Gowans ($473.48).
According to state records, 82% of the contributors to Hance’s re-election campaign are residents of or businesses located in Calvert. Among the contributions to the board president’s campaign is $1,000 from IBEW PAC’s Education Fund.
Although he received a few out of state contributions from Florida, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania, Ireland’s account was amassed with 91% of the money coming from Calvert Countians. A check for $1,000 was written for Ireland’s campaign by Patuxent Plaza LLC.
In the second election district GOP primary, incumbent commission Christopher J. Gadway has a campaign fund balance of $14,283.76. Challenger Mark Cox’s campaign balance totals $20,749.22. Of those contributing to Cox’s campaign, over 92% of the individuals and businesses are located in Calvert, compared to less than 70% for Gadway.
Cox’s campaign received two $2,000 contributions from a Camp Springs resident and a Camp Springs business.
The State Board of Elections’ records also reported the McConkey campaign has $68,550 in “outstanding obligations.”
Other candidates reporting outstanding obligations are Gadway ($14,000 — all money he loaned to his own campaign), Mark Cox ($6,167), Jones ($5,000), Kontra ($500) and Hart ($475).
According to the Maryland Campaign Reporting Information System, an outstanding obligation “is any unpaid debt that the committee has incurred at the end of a reporting period.”