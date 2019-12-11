santa 02

The Prince Frederick Masonic Lodge hosted for the 22nd years hosted its free photos with Santa over the weekend. In addition to the free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the lodge offered a free child identification program in which parents were given a DVD with a video, pictures and fingerprints of their child so that it can be provided to police should they ever go missing. Above, Baileeray Foard, 4, gets a photo with Santa during free photos with Santa Sunday. Right, Santa and Mrs. Claus take a break for a photo of their own during the event held Sunday.

 STAFF PHOTOS BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

