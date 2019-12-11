The Prince Frederick Masonic Lodge hosted for the 22nd years hosted its free photos with Santa over the weekend. In addition to the free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the lodge offered a free child identification program. It provides parents will be provided with a DVD with a video, pictures and fingerprints of their child so that it can be provided to police should they ever go missing
