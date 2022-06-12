In its prime, the Dutch-built vessel Kalmar Nyckel was all about commerce.
Capt. Sharon Dounce, who helms the recreated version of the tall ship, told Southern Maryland News the original boat was built in the 1600s, sold to Sweden and landed in 1638 at what is now Wilmington, Del. The land was colonized as New Sweden, and was the first permanent European settlement in what's known as the Delaware Valley.
The new occupants of the land set up a trade operation, with the aim of exporting beaver pelts to Europe.
“The ship made four trans-Atlantic crossings,” Dounce said.
In 1651, Sweden sold the vessel.
Fast-forward to the waning years of the 20th century and a full-scale replica of the Kalmar Nyckel, a square-rigged ship with eight sails, began trips from southern Virginia to the Atlantic Coast of New Hampshire. The replicated Kalmar Nyckel was commissioned and began its voyages in 1997.
In 2022, the Kalmar Nyckel is celebrating 25 years at sea, visiting waterfront communities and giving people of all ages a chance to experience a bit of the colony experience.
When Southern Maryland News caught up with “Captain Sharon,” the Kalmar Nyckel was anchored in the Norfolk, Va., area for the city’s Harborfest.
After the weekend festival, the tall ship heads north on the Chesapeake Bay with its anticipated arrival in Solomons this week.
The vessel last visited the Calvert County town at the confluence of the bay and Patuxent River in 2018. There was also a visit in 2012.
Kalmar Nyckel will be anchored at Waterman’s Wharf for its stay in Solomons. It’s crew, which is anywhere from 14 to 24 people, will be conducting tours, taking visitors on short sailing excursions and supervising anyone interested in a nautical work experience. There’s plenty of work to be done, too.
“That’s the fun part of this,” said Dounce, adding that as many as 20 guests can be part of the work detail. “There’s a lot of teamwork.”
Dounce said below deck the crew has quarters with “modern comforts.”
Guests can bring food on board the vessel, anything from a picnic to a snack.
The most fun, according to Dounce, is taking the Kalmar Nyckel on a brief sail in the Solomons area.
“We go where the wind takes us,” Dounce said.
In an email to Southern Maryland News, Jan Ross of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation said the short trips are 2½ hours in duration and passengers can “haul lines, set sails or just relax and explore the ship.”
The sails are scheduled for Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19. On June 16 the sails are at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., June 17 and 18 at noon and 5 p.m. and on June 19 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Dounce said she “went the route of coming up the hog pipe.” Explaining, she said while she didn’t have much sailing experience prior to 2000, after she first signed on as a Kalmar Nyckel volunteer in three years time she was promoted to boatswain and soon started studying to attain the status of mate. Dounce became a “relief captain” in 2007.
Recalling prior visits to the bay’s western shore region, Dounce said Solomons “is a pretty exciting day-sail area. We don’t go very far but we get to show what our ship can do.”
Dounce added that the Kalmar Nyckel will not sail in high winds or if there is thunder or lightning in the vicinity.
Since the high seas winds do not blow money onto the Kalmar Nyckel’s deck, there is a cost to visitors to keep the unique vessel afloat. Deck tours are $10 per adult, $5 for youth ages 6 to 12. Sailing trips are $65 per adult and $40 for youth 12 and under.
People may obtain tickets online and register for a tour at kalmarnyckel.org/sail-and-explore. Dounce said anyone who registers will receive up-to-date travel status information in case of any forecasted severe weather.