Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized wireless retailer, recently announced that its TCC and Verizon Wireless TCC and Wireless Zone stores will donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children for the start of the school year.
Backpacks filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue can be picked up 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
More than 850 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are participating in the event. Local retailers are TCC Dunkirk, 2975 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk, and TCC Lusby at 11737 H.G. Trueman Toad in Lusby.
Each store will donate up to 200 backpacks, with extras being donated to local schools.
“We want to make certain the youth in America have equal access to a great start of the school year, so we are thrilled to support that goal with our seventh annual backpack giveaway,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, the parent company of TCC, in a press release. “By providing families of school-aged children with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set students up for success.”
The donation marks TCC's seventh annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated over 950,000 backpacks filled with supplies to children.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children spent an average $684.79 each — a total of $27.5 billion — on school supplies in 2018, and this year is expected to increase.
With more than one out of every five school-aged children in the United States living below the federal poverty threshold, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program.
TCC recently donated supply packs to nearly 6,000 teachers across the U.S and partnered with local animal rescue organizations nationwide to inspire pet adoptions and collect supplies. In 2018, the company donated more than 187,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country; gave supply packs to more than 5,000 teachers across the U.S.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.
For more information, go to www.TCCRocks.com.