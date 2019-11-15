Teacher welfare and student violence was once again the forefront of topics at the Calvert County board of education meeting Nov. 7.
During his superintendent’s report, Daniel J. Curry responded to questions from the frenetic board of education meeting Oct. 24 when some of the 40-plus speakers voiced their concerns over incidents of violence they had experienced.
“In response to some of the items that were brought up at our last meeting from some of our speakers, I want to update everyone on what’s happened since that time,” Curry said. “We’ve reassigned some of our staff to some of our more challenging schools so they may have more help than they did before. That occasionally left some schools without services, so I decided to put them on the job and deploy them a little differently and we have reassigned one of our behavior specialists to be full time for at least a little while at Barstow [Elementary School].”
Curry also added he has posted jobs for additional social workers and behavior specialists, and noted the county is still short some psychologists.
He also said funding had been approved for the hiring of two behavior development program mental health case managers.
Curry had been referencing the crowded Rock the Red meeting 14 days earlier, and also Dona Ostenso, Calvert Education Association president, and who had had the floor minutes earlier.
“I want to address a topic that’s been in the papers lately which asks: Are Calvert County’s public schools in crisis? This is what everyone wants to know,” Ostenso said. “The testimony you heard [then] was not about chance events or flukes, but real, everyday occurring instances involving verbal abuse, threats, and physical violence. There is a rise in classroom disruptions in the early grades and this is not just a Calvert County Public School problem or a Maryland problem, or an East Coast problem but a national problem. So the question is: What are we going to do about it and how are we going to correct this?”
Ostenso said the board “has to acknowledge there really is a problem here in Calvert County, and not just in schools where there is a behavioral development program. Then we need to see which guidelines and procedures are in place to address these concerns.”
She also referenced a manual that outlines students’ rights and conducts and outlines laws, policies and procedures and level of response each standard.
“So a physical attack, or an assault, and yes I did use the word assault, on a teacher or staff is no less than a Level 3 response,” she asked. “Why are these attacks occurring, or reoccurring if we are following the guidelines in this document?”
Ostenso said she knows of at least seven teacher assaults that have occurred since Oct. 24.
“The manual reads that, ‘In order to maintain a safe environment, schools must respond if they fail to meet certain standards of conduct,’ so why do I hear that when teachers file referrals for Levels 3, 4 or 5 they disappear or an administrator wants to turn a referral into an alert? I’m trying to share a level of frustration that teachers and administrators both feel. Central office needs to stand by this document. Central office needs to supply administrators with the tools they need in their schools to provide interventions to change behavior, and support them when they are upholding the code of conduct when processing referrals. Central office needs to protect their employees and provide a safe learning environment.”
Ostenso, who also referenced Policy No. 3125 where hitting or kicking or the throwing of objects at an adult is OK as long as it is not done forcefully, or an intervention is used for disruptive students, said the board needs to look at the measures it has in place.
“By no means do I think I have the answers how to fix this crisis because it did not happen yesterday, or 50 days ago,” Ostenso said. “It has been ongoing, but what I do think we need to do is look at what we already have on place and how can we use those things to begin to make the change.”
Also during the meeting, Director of School Construction Shuchita Warner gave an update on the progress of the new Northern High School, which opened in January.
She told the board that base paving was almost completed, the connectors between classrooms and the administrative offices were up, the state of the retention ponds and the addition of plantings, decorative stones and landscaping around the classroom building.
She also shared recent photos of the grounds and said the school “looks like it’s moving along quite well.”
She added she is also hopeful the administration building will be completed before the Presidents Day weekend, and the Mary Harrison Cultural Center to be completed by March 1, 2020.
“When the parking is complete for the buses, will they use the new way or will they use the old area until the end of this [school] year?” asked board member Bill Phelan.
“Typically what we’ve done is worked with transportation and based on exactly when we are able to get the parking lot turned over for final inspections [and go from there],” Warner responded. “Prior to that I’ll have discussions with the transportation department to see whether they would like to utilize the new parking lot.”
The board also approved $124,360.80 for the purchase of two 2020 Ford Rangers and two 2019 Ford F-350 pickup trucks
The funding will come from the local budget.
In addition, a Georgia-based firm was awarded a bid for providing social work services to the county.