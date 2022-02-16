A proposed $246.4 million budget that is nearly $14 million more than the current fiscal year spending plan apparently falls short on the needs of Calvert County’s public school system. During the open forum segment of the school board’s Feb. 10 meeting, two teachers criticized the proposal for not providing for new positions.
Deanna Coughlin, a fifth-grade teacher at Windy Hill Elementary, told the board her school and Barstow Elementary are in need of additional counselors, a situation she brought to the system’s administrators a few months ago.
Coughlin called the omission of additional school counselors “very disheartening,” affirming that the specialists provide students with support on many levels.
Having more counselors “helps support a positive climate,” said Coughlin, adding that the school board needs to make the addition of counselors a budget priority.
Another elementary school teacher, Dona Ostenso, who is also the current president of the Calvert Education Association, said the system’s administration is “not building a budget based upon the needs of our students and staff.”
Ostenso said the budget unveiled by Superintendent Daniel D. Curry instead appears to be based on what amount of new money the Calvert County commissioners are likely to give the system for fiscal 2023.
“Each year it’s the same — do more for the students without additional resources,” Ostenso lamented. She added the school board needs to “build a budget that is proactive rather than reactive. Increases simply keep pace with the rising costs but provide very little more for students and staff.”
Like Coughlin, Ostenso was critical of the omission of more school counselors, adding that they address “social, emotional needs” of students, who, if they struggle with these aspects, are “not ready to learn.”
Another concern the teachers union president raised regarding the absence of new positions in the budget is that it will further stall the goals of reducing class sizes.
Ostenso also stated “staff morale” needs to be a priority of the next superintendent. Curry announced he would resign from the superintendent position when his contract expires this summer.
“Teachers are stressed and worn out,” Ostenso said.
The proposed budget does include a 1% cost-of-living adjustment and a step raise for teachers and support staff in the next fiscal year.
Sun to set on ‘seclusion’
Susan Johnson, assistant superintendent, presented an overview of changes to the school system’s policy regarding student behavior interventions. The current policy allows for both seclusion and restraint in certain cases involving students with individual education plans. However, Johnson said the provision that allows for seclusion under certain conditions will end in August and be “completely prohibited within all Calvert County public schools.”
Johnson stated the addition of a “sunset” date on the policy is being prompted by pending federal and state legislation that might ban the seclusion option in all schools.
Allowing for a six-month period prior to implementation of the seclusion prohibition will “allow school teams to work with parents and staff,” said Johnson.
Another measure used in behavior interventions is restraint. In Calvert, “mechanical” restraint is prohibited while “physical” restraint is allowed to be implemented by trained staff in accordance with federal, state and local laws.
“Thank you for being proactive,” said school board president Pamela Cousins.
Board vice president Inez Claggett stated she was “very pleased by that addition” of a seclusion sunset in the policy.
“It’s been a long road,” board member Dawn Balinski remarked, adding that the school system has seen a reduction of behavioral incidents.