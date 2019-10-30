Teachers from throughout the county, many wearing red to Rock The Ed, lined up to speak at the Calvert school board meeting Oct. 24 to voice their concerns over a variety of subjects.
The public comments portion of the meeting lasted more than two hours. An adjoining multi-purpose room was filled with about 100 more people.
First and foremost on many speakers’ minds was a concern for the safety of students and staff.
“As a health care professional, it is my duty to speak up alongside all of my colleagues tonight to help paint a picture of what is happening daily inside of the walls of our building,” said Michelle Parrott, a school nurse from Barstow Elementary School. “Our schools are supposed to be a safe place for not only our students to learn but also your employees to work. It is no secret that Barstow houses one of our county’s Behavioral Development Programs that is currently in crisis. Each of the children enrolled in this program has legitimate mental health and/or behavioral health diagnoses.”
Parrott went on to say that she has had to treat students in the school’s BDP for “self-inflicted injuries, innocent students for injuries perpetrated against them, and staff for injuries sustained while they tried to keep innocent children safe. I have tended to [the students’] cuts, bruises, scrapes, bites, abdominal injuries, head injuries and back injuries. Most of these injuries were self-inflicted, but some from fights with other students or staff.”
Michelle Lefevre, a special education teacher at Sunderland Elementary School, echoed her colleagues’ sentiments.
“… I wake up every morning with the fears and the what-ifs in the unsafe working conditions I experience,” Lefevre said. “What if today is the day I’m assaulted, and it’s not just a slap on the arm? What if that kick to the arm causes more injuries than a bruise?”
Lefevre said she has a four student caseload, two of which “require one-on-one support from arrival to dismissal to ensure the safety of themselves and others. The need for this advanced staff prohibits me from co-teaching and providing services to others. Our requests for advanced staffing are at a standstill, waiting in an inbox somewhere.”
Another county teacher recently had her jaw broken when a student head-butted her.
“We have had a couple of instances this year that are a little out of the ordinary, and some instances where some classes for students can be more challenging, and there’s been some classes where we haven’t been able to find fully qualified folks so we’ve been dealing with some subs and some extra help, but not necessarily folks who have the specialty knowledge that we need,” Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Curry said in a telephone interview with the Calvert Recorder. “We’re looking at additional staff, and casting the net wide for folks who have those kinds of specialties. So [for now] what we have to do is redistribute the staff we do have that have that kind of knowledge and apply them to those areas to try and get things back on track, while at the same time maybe training some of the people they work with.”
Parrott also detailed how children climb outside stairways, run from the buildings, climb out of windows, hang from cabinet doors and throw desks and chairs.
“These are all issues that could have resulted in serious injuries,” she said. “These [innocent] students have had items such as desks and chairs thrown at them. They have been stabbed, bitten, punched, kicked and spat on. As a parent myself, I would be livid to learn that my child was injured by a student that was known to be violent and that precautions weren’t put in place to protect my child.”
Curry said instances such as those the teachers described are, unfortunately, not at all rare.
“We don’t want to paint a picture that that’s what it’s like all day long, but we do have more students – and not just in Calvert County, I have to emphasize this – about how we’re seeing an increase of children whose emotional control is not where it should be in kindergarten through second grade,” Curry said. “We don’t really know why we just have to deal with it when it comes to us.”
He added that every school level has a liaison committee to which teachers can address concerns and two advisory groups – one for elementary, one for middle and high schools – that he meets with each month to hear concerns.
Curry also added he’s looking to hire more behavioral specialists, social workers, psychologists and special education teachers.
“We want all staff to feel safe, and we want all staff to use proper caution,” added Curry, who insisted he had his teachers’ backs. “We need to improve our skills when identifying when a student is about to escalate and maybe intervene before it becomes a problem, and that takes time and [comes from] working closely with the child.”
Teachers were also frustrated concerning the wording of a recent strategic plan that was sent to the state school board, which stated that “… through this work and in conversations with building administrators, it has become apparent that teachers lack the skills to individually plan for effective, rigorous instructional lessons.”
“I’ve been proud of all the time I’ve spent here until now,” said Wendy Ring, who has been a teacher in the county the past 23 years. “I have never, in my whole career, had a negative observation, and now all of a sudden I’m deficient because somebody decided to publish a thing that says we’re not rigorous planners. I’m done with that. I need you to know that up front. What I’d like to know is that if I’m so bad all of a sudden and all of my friends here are so bad all of a sudden, what is wrong with our supervisors and administrators who have been writing us up positively for years?”
Ring, who teaches AP Government, added her class is rigorous and “I have kids who cannot keep up and I help them on my own time daily. My friends here help their students and their peers daily, and we are not getting any help. You made us feel disrespected, and you made us feel small.”
Curry said the statement was poorly worded and that he sent out a memo to his staff last week saying it would be modified.
“It was clear that some folks took exception to the language used in that plan, not necessarily the goal of the plan, I believe, but the language used seemed to indict that all teachers were not good planners,” he said. “It was perhaps I think a poor choice of words as we put together a rationale to the state. We believe we need to do this, and one approach might be that we found we need to do a better job of planning more purposely for students who are achieving at a high level and planning better for students who are achieving at a low level. We could have said that without saying that our teachers don’t know how to plan.”
