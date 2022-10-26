Adults in the room looking to guide Plum Point Middle School students during a Red Ribbon Week assembly are Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse coordinator Candice M. D'Agostino, left, Sandy Mattingly, Board of Education member Antoine White and school guidance counselor Heidi Jarman.
Adults in the room looking to guide Plum Point Middle School students during a Red Ribbon Week assembly are Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse coordinator Candice M. D'Agostino, left, Sandy Mattingly, Board of Education member Antoine White and school guidance counselor Heidi Jarman.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Plum Point Middle School seventh grader Brody Ballenger has a face for Red Ribbon Week.
The statistics alone are pretty chilling. A substance that few people had heard of a couple of years ago now looms as a killer of anyone who even tries it.
Addiction and dependence are not necessarily driving the upward number of deaths due to fentanyl. According to the Maryland Department of Health, in 2021 the state saw an increase in opioid and fentanyl-related deaths, an over 2% increase from the previous year. Over 1,900 Marylanders have died from fentanyl and health officials said that’s nearly double all other drug deaths.
The lethalness of fentanyl was the subtext for three student assemblies, one for each grade, Monday morning at Plum Point Middle School.
The assemblies were part of the Huntingtown school’s observance of Red Ribbon Week. School guidance counselor Heidi Jarman, who has been rallying students on Red Ribbon Week throughout her career with Calvert public school system, which began several years ago at Southern Middle School.
“Have I lost former students to drugs?" Jarman said in explaining her commitment to getting the message out. "Yes."
The Monday sessions were held in the school cafeteria. The guest speaker was Chesapeake Beach resident Sandy Mattingly, who, like Jarman, takes the intrusion of drug experimentation, self medication and recreation into otherwise productive lives very personally.
In early 2018, Mattingly’s son, Chase, died from a pill containing fentanyl that he took while at the Lothian home of a friend.
As Mattingly tells it, her son, who was 21, was well-adjusted, employed and generally loving life.
“He was a sweet young man, a well-rounded kid,” Mattingly told the assembled students during each of her three presentations.
However, Chase Mattingly’s life came to an abrupt end when he consumed something he likely knew nothing about.
“He should have thought twice before experimenting with a drug not subscribed to him,” Mattingly told the students. “He had a choice and you do, too.”
In warning Plum Point Middle’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders, Mattingly explained what drug experts know — fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100% stronger than morphine. When it is used properly as a pain medication, fentanyl is strictly used by doctors under controlled circumstances.
In addition to quizzing students on the drug data contained in her 40-minute presentation, Mattingly showed the classes a brief video about vertical skateboarding pioneer Tony “Birdman” Hawk and how he gets a “natural high” from his sport.
Mattingly’s Red Ribbon Week presentations at Plum Point Middle were the first time in her four years of talking about the dangers of drugs that she has been invited to speak to public school students in Calvert.
“My ‘buzz’ right now, is sharing time with you,” Mattingly told the students.
“It was inspiring,” seventh-grader Kash Alaneard told Southern Maryland News after he heard and saw Mattingly’s presentation. He explained that he lost his father to drugs over five years ago.
“It brought back a little memory,” said Alaneard, recalling the sadness after his father’s passing. “It’s simple — don’t use drugs. I don’t want to follow in my dad’s footsteps.”
Sixth-grader Bobby Hight said he also found the presentation informative, adding that presenters might also want to talk about how bad “smoking tobacco” is, too.
The theme of Red Ribbon Week 2022, which concludes Oct. 28, is, “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free.”
Red Ribbon Week, which is sponsored by the National Family Partnership, is recognized as the nation’s largest and longest running drug-use prevention campaign, according to its website.
The campaign started in 1985 in response to the murder of drug enforcement agent Enrique Camarena.