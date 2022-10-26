The statistics alone are pretty chilling. A substance that few people had heard of a couple of years ago now looms as a killer of anyone who even tries it.

Addiction and dependence are not necessarily driving the upward number of deaths due to fentanyl. According to the Maryland Department of Health, in 2021 the state saw an increase in opioid and fentanyl-related deaths, an over 2% increase from the previous year. Over 1,900 Marylanders have died from fentanyl and health officials said that’s nearly double all other drug deaths.

