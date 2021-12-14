The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier this week that a 16-year-old boy is dead and two other people were seriously injured late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Route 2/4 and Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard.
According to the preliminary investigation of the sheriff’s office crash reconstruction team, a 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Laura Rae Turnbaugh, 45, of Chesapeake Beach, “was stationary in traffic waiting for a vehicle to be towed from the left turn lane of southbound Route 4. At some point, the Jeep went around the tow and attempted to cross northbound Route 4 onto Calvert Beach Road. A 2017 Ford F250 Super Duty struck the Jeep Compass.”
Turnbaugh was flown to Washington Hospital Center by Maryland State Police Trooper 7. The 16-year-old male and a 13-year-old female were passengers in the Jeep’s rear seat. The 13-year-old was also flown from the scene by MSP Trooper 7 and then taken to Children’s Hospital. The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center where he died.
Police reported the F250 was driven by Stephen Thomas Knott, 45, of St. Inigoes. Knott and a passenger declined medical treatment and were released from the scene, police said.
Calvert sheriff's Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information that might aid in the investigation is asked to contact Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or by email at Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.