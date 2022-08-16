Andrae Townsel

Calvert County public schools' new Superintendent Andrae Townsel took the lead on July 1.

It was a bullet that flew over his scalp like a warning shot that set Andrae Townsel on a path that has led him to leadership of a successful school system.

The Detroit, Mich., native — who took over as Calvert public schools' superintendent this summer — recalled the experience that occurred when he was in the ninth grade in the late 1990s, waiting at his school for a ride home from a basketball game when someone with a gun began shooting at the crowd in the parking lot.

