It was a bullet that flew over his scalp like a warning shot that set Andrae Townsel on a path that has led him to leadership of a successful school system.
The Detroit, Mich., native — who took over as Calvert public schools' superintendent this summer — recalled the experience that occurred when he was in the ninth grade in the late 1990s, waiting at his school for a ride home from a basketball game when someone with a gun began shooting at the crowd in the parking lot.
“I almost got shot in the head,” said Townsel, who is 38 years old. “The bullet grazed the top of my head.”
That experience, and the fact that he had digressed from a straight-A student in elementary school to an unmotivated middle schooler with mediocre grades, prompted Townsel to ask his mother if he could go to another school.
That summer, while on a family vacation, Townsel’s mother ran into a former classmate who was an assistant coach at the Motor City’s Cass Technical High School, where students excel in academics and athletics.
Townsel was growing physically and his potential as a lineman for the school’s football team was envisioned by coaches, who saw his past grade school transcript as evidence of his academic potential.
Townsel recalled a teacher he had in sixth grade had encouraged him to rededicate himself to education.
“He told me he saw a lot of potential in me,” Townsel said. “That just stuck with me.”
Townsel played football during his senior year at Cass Tech, which led to him receiving a scholarship from Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“While I was in college I really struggled to put it together because I was [relatively] new to athletics,” Townsel recalled. “I was new to high level academic performance and I really had to buckle myself down and get locked in.”
As for what his life after college would be like, Townsel told Southern Maryland News he did some serious self-reflection. He said he told himself, “I have a really fragile future. I almost got killed in ninth grade. By luck I got an opportunity to play football at this great high school and earn a scholarship to this phenomenal institution. It became a mission of mine to put me on the right trajectory to have a good life. I really put all of my eggs in the basket of education. I wanted to be a first-round pick educator.”
Townsel said he wanted to help put other young people on the right path. After graduating from Howard in 2007 with an education degree, he started as a gym teacher in the Washington, D.C., area.
Townsel began to rise through the ranks, from teacher to administrator. When opportunities in other locations arose, Townsel and his wife moved to other communities to gain more experience.
He believes his early history of adversity helped in making him a successful school administrator.
“A smooth sea has never made a skilled sailor,” said Townsel. “Those experiences did help me get to the point of being a highly effective educator of young people.”
It was late last year when Townsel, who was serving as superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools in Michigan, saw a search firm advertisement for the superintendent’s post in Calvert County following the announcement of Daniel Curry's retirement.
Having lived in Capital Heights in nearby Prince George’s County, Townsel was familiar with Calvert.
“A small knit community, phenomenal education system,” he recalled. “It’s a community that has everything going in the right direction so it was very attractive. Everything I know about Calvert was a place I could associate myself with.”
On March 24, the majority members of the Calvert board of education voted unanimously to appoint Townsel to succeed the outgoing superintendent effective July 1.
During an interview with Southern Maryland News last week, Townsel indicated he relishes the role of presiding over Calvert’s public school system.
“Calvert County is rich in resources,” the superintendent said. “There are a lot of great people who work here and have been in the system a long time. There is a lot of institutional knowledge.”
At the school board's July meeting, Townsel had spoken of his plan to stress “the three A's — academics, athletics and the arts. It’s my hope and goal to enhance the student experience using the three A's.”
Academically, Townsel said his goal will be to “raise the ceiling and the floor at the same time” by giving high achieving students opportunities to earn International Baccalaureate program diplomas, while implementing programs to increase the proficiency of the system’s low achievers.
Regarding athletics, Townsel promised to initiate studies for adding turf fields at high schools and improving training and conditioning programs for student athletes. He also told Southern Maryland News he wants to establish an “esports” program in Calvert, as he did in the Benton Harbor Area system. Esports, said Townsel, are competitive video games that teach “critical thinking and problem solving.” Esports standouts can earn college scholarships, Townsel said.
Arts have been another passion of Townsel, who stated, “My natural talent is drawing.” The new superintendent said he would like to see the local community invest in the school system’s fine, performance and language arts programs.
Townsel confirmed he has met with Calvert Education Association leaders and has had discussions about the concerns of students having cellphones during instruction periods.
“I’m not big on the [proposed] restriction,” Townsel conceded. “When you shield young people, that opens the opportunity for rebellion.”
Townsel told Southern Maryland News he feels a better tactic would be to teach “social media etiquette” and the best practices for using electronic devices.
Unsurprisingly, Townsel, who once found himself in harm’s way, is “big on student safety.”
He praised the school liaisons from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and school safety advocates and stated he intends to emphasize training for staff and students, with such exercises as active shooter drills.
“I don’t want to have the mentality [that] ‘this can’t happen here,’” Townsel said.
Earlier this month, a meet-and-greet was held at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus, as Townsel was introduced to the Calvert community.
“The energy in the room was pretty amazing,” said school board member Antoine White of the session.
“Very positive,” is how Pamela Cousins, the school board's president, described the session. “Everybody is excited about the possibilities.”
In an email to Southern Maryland News, school board member Inez Claggett said Townsel "is dedicated to elevating the skillset of leaders under his supervision to ensure each student receives the resources they need for academic success. His performance record revealed creative and innovative programs established for students which met them where they are, provided access to unparalleled opportunity and challenged the status quo."
Townsel’s impression from the session was, “Everybody wants the best for the students of Calvert County. If you want success for students, I’m in the right place.”
With all the voices surrounding him — parents, teachers, students, administrators, school support staff, elected officials and taxpayers — Townsel was asked who he would be listening to.
“This is ‘Team Calvert,’ everybody has a voice,” he said. “The goal is coming to consensus on what the bigger picture is.”