It’s that time of year when kids are reminded their summer vacation is winding down. It is the time of year when stores start the back-to-school sales, and school supplies displays are prominent.
It is also a time of year when some parents start fretting how they are going to pay for their children’s school necessities.
The Auxiliary of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad is looking to rally community support to help get needed school supplies into three area elementary schools for the upcoming school year.
“Last year we decided we wanted to do something to help those in our community who were having some hard times,” auxiliary President Lisa Lanier said. “With the start of school around the corner, we thought we could ease the burden on some families if they didn’t have to worry about shopping for supplies. We reached out to the three principals and let them know what our plans were. We figured we could help the most by choosing elementary schools, whose lists are very long but materials are not as expensive as middle and high schools, so we could get more for our money.”
The three schools the school supply drive is looking to help are Huntingtown, Sunderland and Plum Point elementary schools.
The drive is looking for items including book bags, lunch bags, paper, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, composition books, spiral notebooks and tissues.
Parents and students are also advised to check the schools’ websites for more specifics on their supply lists for the new school year.
“We hold bingo every Wednesday evening, and many of the players were very generous and would donate money and supplies each bingo night throughout our collection period, we also would have people in the community just drop by and put supplies in our boxes,” Lanier said. “HVFD took some of our proceeds during this time and did a big shopping day at Walmart to add to the supplies we had collected. We had several families let us know how much this was appreciated, which is why we are doing it again this year. We love being able to help our community as they are very supportive of us.”
This year’s drop off runs through Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Supplies can be dropped off in the upstairs banquet hall of the HVFD. The preferred drop-off time is between 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings, though supplies can be dropped off anytime in the front office.
For more information, email auxiliary@hvfd6.org.
Framily program runs until Aug. 18
Calvert County Parks and Recreation and the Calvert County Health Department will hold a Framily (friends and family) health and fitness program through Aug. 18.
Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension have a significant impact on the health of Calvert County residents. Simple steps can have a positive impact on long-term health outcomes.
“With this program we are highlighting ideas that help get us moving more and eating right,” Jenn Faulkner, a community health educator at the Calvert County Health Department, said in a press release. “We want the healthy choice to be the easy choice.”
The Framily Health and Fitness Program will offer free events such as cooking to scavenger hunts to help residents make healthy lifestyle changes.
All activities and additional information can be found and tracked through the Calvert County Health Adventure Passport, an app available in the App Store or Google Play called CCHAP.
For more information or to register, use Calvert County Parks and Recreation Activity #543300-A, or call Faulkner at 410-535-5400, ext. 357.
Singer DeGraw to play CMM stage
Singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion.
DeGraw has sold more than a million albums and is best known for his hits “Follow Through,” “Chariot” and “I Don’t Want to Be,” which became the theme song for the television series “One Tree Hill.”
The opening acts will be Phillip Michael Parsons and The Spin Doctors, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.”
Gates open at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $35-$69.
For more information, call 410-326-042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
SLVFD to hold junior fire camp
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department will hold a junior fire camp 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, to Friday, Aug. 9, at 200 Calvert Beach Drive in St. Leonard. \
The camp will consist of lessons in water safety, first aid, CPR, rescue practices and firefighting.
Volunteers are also needed.
The camp is open to grades 6 to 8.
For more information, email Kinsey Weems at lkweems@comcast.net, or go to www.slvfd.org.
PF. coalition plans community meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will hold a community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Calvert Library in Prince Frederick.
Featured speakers will be Director of Community Resources Jennifer Moreland and County Planner Tamara Blake-Wallace.
Topics to be discussed include status of affordable housing, status of the county transportation plan, and traffic study workshops.
For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.
CCCC to hold its after hours social
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly After Hours 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Shoppe for Hospice, 92 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick.
For more information, go to www.calvertchamber.org.
Lions Club to hold three blood drives
Calvert County Lions Club will hold blood drives 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
W2W to hold its annual summit
The Women 2 Women Group of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Fifth Annual Women to Women Summit 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick Campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
Guest speakers include Naly Rice, Eleanor Nelson, Wynne Briscoe and a special panel on women’s health.
Registration is required.
The cost is $65, which includes breakfast, lunch and workshops.
For more information, see www.calvertchamber.org.
DASM schedules monthly meeting
Daughters of Abraham of Southern Maryland will hold its next meeting 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church, 1601 Mount Harmony Road in Owings. For more information, email daughtersofabrahamofsomd@gmail.com.
CCCC to hold cruise aboard Miss Lizzy
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Hawaiian-themed Chesapeake Bay cruise aboard the Miss Lizzy 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, from the Rod ‘N Reel dock in Chesapeake Beach. The cost of the cruise is $75, which includes the cruise, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. The cruise is limited to 60 passengers. For more information, go to www.calvertchamber.org.
W2W to hold networking event
The Women 2 Women Group of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Express-o networking event 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at State Farm Insurance at 205 Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick. For more information, go to www.calvertchamber.org.
County offering safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Church to bless backpacks
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold a blessing of the backpacks 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept 1, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland.
The event is open to all students, teachers, administrators and staff. For more information, call Adrianne Hope Sayles at 301-855-0251.
County to host ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Superheroes ready to walk, run, roll, fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island.
There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes. Medals will be awarded. Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race.
Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans.
The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt. Kids capes and masks will be available for purchase at the event. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
County to host CRP, AED safety sessions
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
NARFE to hold training day
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold a training day Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Comfort Inn, 4500 Crain Highway in Bowie.
Guest speaker will be Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George Owings.
The training will be held to update members on the latest trends that impact active and retired members such as how to strategize while interacting with Federal and state elected officials.
For more information, contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476, or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to http://mdnarfe.org/.