An altruistic effort that began in the state of California during the late 1940s as a way for a U.S. Marine Corps officer to distribute the thousands of dolls his wife had made has greatly expanded during its over 70 years of existence.
The organization, Toys for Tots, has a strong presence in Southern Maryland. Currently, volunteers in all three of the region’s counties are poised to make Christmastime something special this month for underprivileged children.
“This year has been especially hard on children and we want to make sure they receive the magic of Christmas,” Brenda King, a co-coordinator with Calvert County’s Toys for Tots organization.
In a missive King and her co-coordinator, Robin Cavallaro, jointly sent to Southern Maryland News, it was noted that due to the coronavirus, “We have not been able to do toy drives so we can only reach out through print and social media.”
In a recent telephone interview, King told Southern Maryland News the organization has gotten help from businesses, local government and a veterans’ organization. She stated Calvert Commissioner President Kelly D. McConkey (R) helped the group obtain building space. King also said American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach donated money so that the local Toys for Tots could purchase bicycles.
Additional donations have come from Calvert Wealth Management, Calvert Elks Lodge, Prince Frederick Chrysler and Calvert Storage.
King also mentioned that local fire departments and the rescue squad have collection boxes for dropping off donations.
“We are pulling off this year’s campaign during a pandemic,” King added. “Even with COVID, Santa is still coming to town.”
‘There’s hope for humanity’
Black Friday in St. Mary’s was a busy day for that county’s Toys for Tots organization. A small band of volunteers greeted shoppers in the open air in front of an empty dress store at First Colony Center.
“We’ve been out here since 9 a.m.,” said co-coordinator Laura Braunbeck of Lexington Park, who standing beside one of three tall collection boxes that were rapidly filling up with donated toys by late morning.
Another coordinator, Charles Jones, told Southern Maryland News that there would not be as many collection box locations in St. Mary’s as in prior years. Jones, who is a member of the Marine Aviation detail at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, said there would be a collection box at the base.
According to Jones, St. Mary’s County’s Toys for Tots organization does not necessarily have a goal for the number of children it will serve this year. The organization will wait until its collection drive ends to decide how many children will be given toys this month. He said list of potential recipients will be provided by the county’s office of the Maryland Department of Human Services.
Jones said last year St. Mary’s Toys for Tots provided gifts for 1,150 children.
“I tried to get toys for all ages,” said Jacob Jones of California, who stopped by the First Colony collection site last Friday. Jacob Jones (no relation to Charles Jones) told Southern Maryland News he included in his package two story books, board games, toy cars and building blocks. The father of three said he felt fortunate to have a job despite the challenging economic times and wanted to help other families who are feeling the pinch. Thanking the Toys for Tots volunteers, Jacob Jones added, “There’s hope for humanity.”
Toys for Tots volunteers will host a final collection at First Colony on Saturday, Dec. 5.
‘I don’t think we’re going to have enough’
Toys for Tots in Charles is getting strong support from the county’s volunteer fire and rescue companies.
“All fire and EMS [emergency medical services] for the last three weeks have been collecting toys,” said Charles County Toys for Tots coordinator Bill Smith.
In addition to the fire departments, collection boxes are located the county government building and the Department of Emergency Services. Both buildings are in La Plata.
The Charles County Toys for Tots drive ends Monday, Dec. 7. Smith said on that date he and other volunteers will be driving around the county to the donation locations and collecting the toys. Then the donated toys will be taken to Regency Stadium in Waldorf where members of a region Marine Corps Reserve will prepare the toys for distribution to the children. That distribution will take place Saturday, Dec. 12.
Smith conceded that the coronavirus crisis has hurt this year’s drive.
“Things are really bad,” said Smith. “People aren’t shopping as much as they normally do. I don’t think we’re going to have enough.”
Smith recalled in 2019 the Charles drive yielded “tons of toys and bikes.”
Any Charles County resident who would like to donate unwrapped gifts for the Toys for Tots drive is urged to visit any local fire department. Just knock on the door and a volunteer will take the donations.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews