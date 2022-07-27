Chesapeake Bay

Getting from one side of the bay to the other (if you don’t own your own boat) may be easier in the future if the Bayways Crossing project becomes a reality.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Before there were motor vehicles and majestic bridges to drive over them, anyone who wanted to get from point A to point B on the Chesapeake Bay relied on boats. While the latest proposal making its way around the bay area doesn’t call for a revival of steamships, automobile ferries or — much to the relief of many — an additional bridge in a different location, it does have the attention of people in many bayside communities that could see a boost in the tourist trade.

“It’s been talked about for years,” said Kristen Pironis, executive director of Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, a nonprofit destination marketing organization which is taking the lead for the initiative dubbed “Bayways Crossing.”

