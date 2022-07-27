Before there were motor vehicles and majestic bridges to drive over them, anyone who wanted to get from point A to point B on the Chesapeake Bay relied on boats. While the latest proposal making its way around the bay area doesn’t call for a revival of steamships, automobile ferries or — much to the relief of many — an additional bridge in a different location, it does have the attention of people in many bayside communities that could see a boost in the tourist trade.
“It’s been talked about for years,” said Kristen Pironis, executive director of Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, a nonprofit destination marketing organization which is taking the lead for the initiative dubbed “Bayways Crossing.”
The aim is to establish passenger ferry service on the Chesapeake. The project proponents stress that before anything is etched in stone a costly feasibility study must be conducted.
Grant money for the study phase must first be procured.
“This is a federal grant through the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s $750 million travel, tourism and outdoor recreation program,” Pironis stated. She explained the Maryland Office of Tourism Development has been awarded $9.6 million from the EDA through the $750 million American Rescue Plan.
Project proponents are seeking a $250,000 technical assistance grant.
“This is just for the feasibility study, seeing if it made sense,” said Pironis.
In the formal presentation, the “desired outcomes” for the Bayways plan are to “highlight the region through collaborative and innovative tourism development and marketing, enhance public access for residents and tourists to waterway trails and access points across the Chesapeake Bay and further develop and connect existing water trails and attractions, including the Greater Chesapeake Loop.”
The loop area extends north to Cecil County and goes south all the way down to the western portion of the Eastern Shore panhandle. It includes locations on both sides of the bay, including some in Southern Maryland.
The proposal has recently been presented to the town councils of North Beach and Chesapeake Beach. Hilary Dailey, Calvert County tourism specialist, stated in her presentations that the excursions are envisioned to be conducted by vessels that can accommodate “40 to 50 passengers.
“No cars,” said Dailey during her July 21 presentation in Chesapeake Beach. “This is not another way to get to Ocean City faster.”
Any further advancement of the plan would require a $1 million to develop the plan and its potential for bolstering the state’s tourism industry.
The feasibility study involves identifying docking areas for the passenger vessel. In Calvert, both towns have indicated a willingness to participate in the feasibility study.
Solomons is also being eyed as a potential docking area.
“It just resonates so well with our town,” said Chesapeake Beach Councilman Larry Jaworski. “It would fit well from an economic development point of view.”
Pironis said the project proponents are still waiting for word on their grant applications. They have self-imposed a deadline of Aug. 20.
By then they should have an idea if the plan has a chance to stay afloat.