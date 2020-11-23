Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Calvert County government staff, along with consultants from Sabra & Associates, conducted a workshop on revisions to the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan. The Nov. 19 session, which lasted just under 90 minutes, was held virtually.
Mary Beth Cook, department of planning and zoning director, reminded the Zoom session registrants that the staff and consultants were there to “provide insight into the process. Staff does not set policy.” Cook added that the facilitators would not engage in “political dialogue or discussions of ongoing litigation.”
Consultant Jamie Kendrick noted that 30 years ago the county seat’s master plan was approved with policies to impact “long-term growth of Prince Frederick” in keeping with locals’ vision for “vibrant town centers.”
With the final approval of the county commissioners, eight districts were established within the Prince Frederick Town Center boundaries. The plan mandated “urban design” and “open space requirements” plus “east and west loop roads to ease traffic on Route 2/4.”
Fast-forward to 2020 and Kendrick conceded, “the result has not been perfect.” For one thing, “Much of the residential growth has occurred outside the town center area,” Kendrick said. He characterized town center development since 1989 as “something of a mixed bag.”
During his preliminary presentation, Kendrick referenced the 2013 Prince Frederick Town Center charette (a fancy term for a stakeholder’ meeting), that yielded strategies that “were never converted to policy.” Kendrick stated the participants of the 2013 sessions “clearly articulated expectations,” which included “a higher quality of design, more open space and better transportation choices.”
The Nov. 19 session differed from a virtual meeting the Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning hosted in October in that members of the public weighed in on the issues in person.
According to planning and zoning officials, the October meeting was “attended by 660 people during the Facebook Live session” and invited people to “submit questions to staff for followup after the meeting.”
Kendrick stated that one question that needed to be asked when creating a vision for Prince Frederick was “who’s going to live here?” He provided a graph showing projections that Calvert’s student population is likely to decrease before the end of the decade.
Led by the consultants, participants were asked to focus on four aspects, known as the “Park Analysis” — determining what to “preserve, add, remove and keep out” of the town center.
On one breakout group’s list, aspects to preserve included the armory in town and Main Street areas and as many green spaces as possible.
Resident Sally Showalter said she would like to see development focused in “downtown Prince Frederick [Main Street and the courthouse area also referred to as Old Towne Prince Frederick]. Make it walkable. I’d love to think of us as an Easton.”
“Preserve as much of the greenery in the town center, not ‘paving paradise,’” said Ron Klauda.
Some of the additions participants listed included “fun activities for kids,” another movie theater, more restaurants, a community center and more activities for senior citizens.
Items for removal included vacant and “eyesore” buildings and “that feeling that you ‘have to leave.’”
On the list of things to keep out, participants mentioned any possibility of a future expansion of the Metro (light rail) into Calvert, a “city’ lifestyle and more traffic signals.
One exchange during a breakout session included the declaration from a female county resident who explained she had previously lived in other locations and since moving to Calvert, “I don’t see the traffic as a problem.”
County native Dana Jones replied, “That’s because you’ve been in those places [with traffic problems]. We are trying not to become those places.”
There also appeared to be some support from participants for a “pedestrian bridge” that would span Route 2/4 and connect the still undeveloped Armory Square area to the west side of the state road.
There were also calls for safety improvements to Route 231 and a road connection from the Walmart parking lot to Prince Frederick Boulevard.
Following the breakout sessions, Kendrick noted a lot of interest expressed in “minor sidewalk improvements.” He also reminded participants that none of the breakout exercise “is intended to be scientific.”
Jenny Plummer-Welker, planning and zoning’s long-range planner, reminded those who watched the session on the local cable channel, the county’s website or county government Facebook page that short videos have been posted of “virtual tours” for the Boyd and Margret Shields King Memorial Park and for “Old Town Prince Frederick.”
An update will be provided to the Calvert County Planning Commission on the feedback received during and after the workshop.
The next stage in the town center plan update process will be development of the plan.