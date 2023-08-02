Craig Sewell and Julie Oberg

Craig Sewell, Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission marketing manager, left, and Julie Oberg, Calvert’s economic development director, present the commission’s plan for a flour mill in Lothian. The venture would seek local farmers to grow a harder wheat in the region.

 SCREENSHOT/MARTY MADDEN

A request for support from the region’s agricultural development commission through a $10,000 allocation from Calvert County government received a tepid reception from the county commissioners Tuesday.

Julie Oberg, Calvert’s economic development director, explained in a memo to the commissioners with Anne Arundel County government’s recent purchase of the Lothian Grain elevator site from Perdue Agribusiness, Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission “is exploring ideas for the site to boost local agriculture and establish a dependable and sustainable food value chain for Southern Maryland producers, processors, retailers and consumers.”


  

