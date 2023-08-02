Craig Sewell, Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission marketing manager, left, and Julie Oberg, Calvert’s economic development director, present the commission’s plan for a flour mill in Lothian. The venture would seek local farmers to grow a harder wheat in the region.
A request for support from the region’s agricultural development commission through a $10,000 allocation from Calvert County government received a tepid reception from the county commissioners Tuesday.
Julie Oberg, Calvert’s economic development director, explained in a memo to the commissioners with Anne Arundel County government’s recent purchase of the Lothian Grain elevator site from Perdue Agribusiness, Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission “is exploring ideas for the site to boost local agriculture and establish a dependable and sustainable food value chain for Southern Maryland producers, processors, retailers and consumers.”
The commission has applied for a $200,000 Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund grant for the planning and design of “Lothian Mills, an artisanal and commercial grain mill at the site of the Lothian grain elevator.”
As explained by Craig Sewell, the agricultural development commission’s marketing manager, the aim of the plan is to build a “detailed, shovel-ready flour mill” at the grain elevator site.
Sewell noted the region once had several mills but now there are none.
“We don’t produce the right type of wheat,” Sewell said, adding that the variety most Southern Maryland farms grow is sold to Eastern Shore poultry farms and used as feed for fowl.
He admitted the project is “taking a chance” since it would require a significant financial commitment from the farmers who would be taking a major risk.
Hard wheat, Sewell said, “is a crop that can be grown here.”
With a board loaded with farmers and businessmen, the commissioners collectively chafed at the proposal.
“I would hate for the Calvert County farmer to make the investment and produce all these crops, believing they have a way to take this to market and then all of a sudden the rug is pulled out,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said.
Hart affirmed that most consumers will be buying their loaves of bread from supermarket chains.
“You are asking [farmers] to grow a product they can’t sell anywhere else,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) asked about the project beyond the design phase. Sewell stated the estimated cost for construction is approximately $2.5 million and the completion isn’t likely to occur until 3½ years from now.
“These projects are necessary for the future of agriculture,” Sewell said. “We have a lot of farms doing really good work. We have a lot of consumers that want to buy that product. We just don’t do a very good job of connecting those farms with those consumers and a lot of that has to do with the lack of processing capabilities.”
Hance’s final response in Tuesday’s discussion was, “We’ll have to think about it.”
“I love the concept, just a lot of questions right now,” Cox said.
To date, the commission has reached out to other governments but as of Tuesday’s meeting had received no positive responses for support from Charles and Prince George’s. A meeting with St. Mary’s officials was pending.
New department heads named
On July 28, Calvert government announced two interim department heads have now been appointed as leaders of those offices.
Eryn Lowe is now communications and media relations director and JR Cosgrove is the county’s new public works director.