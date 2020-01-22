Six months and 10 days after being initially challenged physically, mentally and morale-wise, 30 individuals are ready to wear badges and provide protection to Southern Maryland. The latest police entrance level training program graduates from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy were honored at commencement exercises held Saturday at Huntingtown High School. The session recruits have each joined one of the region’s three sheriff’s offices — 12 with Charles, 10 with St. Mary’s and eight with Calvert. “We came in as individuals but we are leaving as a team,” said John J. Gardiner, designated by his class — Session 47 — as the speaker at the graduation. Gardiner, who is now a deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, recalled the rigorous training sessions, which involved adapting to a paramilitary agenda — complete with marching, pushups, obstacle course runs, weapons training — as well as driving at high rates of speed while employing daredevil tactics and actually being tasered. “I wouldn’t want to go through this with any other group of people,” Gardiner said.The academy, which is located in Welcome, has a staff of 12 and the sheriffs of the three counties serve as its board of directors. Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) told the grads they were now holders of “what I consider the best job ever.”
While conquering the physical and scholastic gauntlets of academy life were crucial, Evans indicated that honesty and honor were bigger attributes new officers needed to demonstrate. “Integrity — let that sink in,” said Evans.
“You have immediate credibility once you leave here,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said to the new officers. “Never forget that you can make a difference.”
Cameron said the graduates now are the keepers of “the respect and weight earned and fought for by previous peace officers.”
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D) thanked the academy staff. Berry noted that law enforcement agencies nationwide “are sc rambling to fill their ranks” as officers from the Baby Boom generation retire and a smaller number of candidates step forward to replace them.
“Thank you for answering the call,” said Berry. “You must be positive ambassadors” for law enforcement.
Each new officer was presented a diploma by their new bosses. Five awards were also presented: Dylan D. Chadbourne, now an officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, was presented with the Scholastic Award for ha ving the top grade average dur ing the session — nearly 98%.
The Physical Training Award was presented to David R. Katulich, now a deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Staff instructor Ofc. Brianne Gray, who presented the award, noted that the class endured a variety of strenuous training components, including aerobics, at the academy. Another new St. Mary’s deputy, Michael J. Myers Jr., received two awards, topping the charts for firearms skills and vehicle operation. The prestigious Steve E. Allen Award, named in honor of the academy’s first director, was presented to Brandon Foster, a new officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for demonstrating leadership qualities. Phil Davis, the academy’s current director, announced that the College of Southern Maryland was awarding each graduate 15 credit hours.
The SMCJA Session 47 class:
Calvert — Drew A. Durnbaugh, Ryan A. Gough, Rosario J. Hardy, Ian L. Keeley, Matthew A. Kwitowski, Wyatt D. McDowell, Tristen O. Plant and Samantha L. Stevens.
Charles – Wyatt B. Adams, Linda M. Bagwell, Dylan D. Chadbourne, Brent M. Dove, Brandon S. Foster, Kayla M. Frazier, Chad M. Irwin, Cole B. Nelson, Leonard L. Richardson III, Dureyea A. Toland , Dylan N. Tyler and Chance E. Wynne.
St. Mary’s – John J. Gardiner, Blake C. Haas, Nicholas A. Hill, Zachary W. Jerew, David R. Katulich, Michael J. Myers Jr., Christopher M. Palmer, Michael J. Walker Jr., Richard J. Wilhelmi and Jessica N. Wilson.
