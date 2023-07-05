On June 22, a Calvert County grand jury handed down three indictments for county men charged with sex offenses.

Earnest Drew Phillips, 38, of St. Leonard was served a 13-count indictment for alleged offenses that date back to 2019, when his accuser was 9 years old.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews