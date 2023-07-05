On June 22, a Calvert County grand jury handed down three indictments for county men charged with sex offenses.
Earnest Drew Phillips, 38, of St. Leonard was served a 13-count indictment for alleged offenses that date back to 2019, when his accuser was 9 years old.
According to court documents, members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search of Phillips’ residence on Feb. 9. Maryland State Police Trooper Burnett stated in charging papers that “Phillips possessed and retained files that depict minors engaged in sexual conduct.”
Burnett’s investigation into Phillips’ case was initiated Dec. 7, 2022, after the task force received a “cyber tip.”
Investigators allege that on July 8 and 9, 2020, the defendant “did cause sex abuse to a minor,” used a camera “with prurient intent” to take images of the juvenile and knowingly permitted a minor to engage in production of obscene matter.
The indictment charges Phillips with four counts each of second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of visual surveillance of a private area.
A trial date for Phillips has not been set at this time.
According to court documents, Phillips is being represented by George D. Lynch of the public defender’s office.
In a separate case, Jonathan Francis Huffman, 38, of Prince Frederick was served a seven-count indictment — four counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape and one misdemeanor count for conducting an action with a prurient intent.
According to court documents filed May 26 by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Mudd, an investigation of Huffman’s alleged offenses was initiated in February when local authorities received a cyber tip from the FBI.
The cyber tip alleged the abuses began when the child was 9. Mudd stated the sheriff’s office and local social services conducted a joint investigation into the matter.
The officer stated in court documents that when Huffman was confronted with the allegations, he “was remorseful and cooperative.” The detective said the defendant confessed and waived his Miranda rights.
Attorney Todd Mohink is representing Huffman.
No trial date has been set in the state’s case against Huffman.
In addition, a three-count indictment was served to Andrew John Wegner, 34, of Prince Frederick. Wegner is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
The alleged incident occurred May 15 and was investigated by Detective Edward Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the indictment, Wegner’s alleged victim is 14 years old.
Wegner is being represented in court by the public defender’s office. The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in October.
Phillips, Huffman and Wegner are all being held without bond.
All three cases will be prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.