Wilson Parran

Wilson Parran, a former Calvert County commissioner, is now the chairman of the county's police accountability board.

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

The workload for a state-mandated system of processing allegations of wrongdoing by police officers has begun in Calvert County.

During the Calvert County Police Accountability Board’s September meeting, the panel’s chairman, Wilson A. Parran, reported three citizen complaints of sheriff’s deputies have been received. Parran said each complaint alleges a false arrest.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews