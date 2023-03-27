Awards were recently presented to employees of the Maryland State Police, and two civilian employees who work at the Prince Frederick barrack and one from the La Plata barrack were among the recipients.

Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., Maryland State Police acting superintendent, during a recent ceremony presented awards to Pamela Bryant, who was recognized as the agency’s emergency dispatcher supervisor of the year, and Rita Gatton, the MSP’s civilian of the year for 2022.


MARTY MADDEN