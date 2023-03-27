Acting Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr., left presents a citation to Pamela Bryant of the Prince Frederick barrack, who was named the agency's emergency dispatcher supervisor for 2022.
Maryland State Police Acting Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr., left, presents Rita Gatton of the Prince Frederick barrack a citation for being named the agency's civilian of the year for 2022.
MARYLAND STATE POLICE PHOTO
Awards were recently presented to employees of the Maryland State Police, and two civilian employees who work at the Prince Frederick barrack and one from the La Plata barrack were among the recipients.
Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., Maryland State Police acting superintendent, during a recent ceremony presented awards to Pamela Bryant, who was recognized as the agency’s emergency dispatcher supervisor of the year, and Rita Gatton, the MSP’s civilian of the year for 2022.
“These awards represent the highest level of performance, achievement and dedication,” Butler said in a press release. “They provided selfless and superior police services to the people of Maryland.”
Bryant was commended for her professionalism and for making the safety of troopers her main priority, according to state police officials.
“When troopers hear emergency dispatcher supervisor Bryant on the radio, they are confident in the accuracy and timely information they will receive,” MSP officials added.
According to the citation that was presented to her, Bryant “has all the skills and knowledge to find the most minute information that might make or break a trooper’s case. She conducts records checks through all the data sources available to her and she is very savvy at navigating social media sources to local photos and information that can be useful for the troopers.”
Agency officials noted Gatton “started with the Maryland State Police in 1975 and has been a dedicated employee to this department ever since. She consistently performs at an exceptional level. She also maintains a contractual emergency dispatcher position and when needed, works at other barracks throughout the region.”
According to the citation presented to her, Gatton “routinely goes out of her way to ensure the important correspondence and required paperwork for all barrack personnel is processed, filed and mailed.”
Among the other award recipients was Monica Kline, who is assigned to the MSP’s La Plata barrack and was chosen as the agency’s emergency dispatcher of the year 2022.
Kline, who did not attend the awards ceremony, was praised for being “fully invested in public service, especially when operating the communications console,” according to MSP officials. “She is known to arrive early and state late to get the job done.”
Kline started her career at the original MSP Waldorf Barrack in 2001 before her transfer to La Plata.