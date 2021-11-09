The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce billed its annual meeting “a celebration of business.” The Nov. 4 event at Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick gave local leaders a chance to toast what was hoped to be the end of a crippling pandemic.
“It’s been an incredible 20 months,” Kathryn Maney, president and CEO of the local chamber, said. “We are here celebrating each other. Each and every one of you are campions.”
On a more sobering note, the organization reflected on the loss of three legends over the past 12 months.
Speakers shared stories of political icon and lawmaker Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., former county commissioner, activist and businessman Michael J. Moore and former Chesapeake Beach mayor and businessman Gerald W. Donovan.
“He was the consummate servant,” Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) said of Miller, his predecessor and the nation’s longest serving state senate president. “I learned a lot from him. You knew somewhere along the line he would hear you.”
Noting that Miller and his family relocated from his native Southern Prince George’s County to a bayside residence near the Town of Chesapeake Beach, Jackson declared, “How proud he was to be a citizen of Calvert County.”
Miller died at his home on Jan. 15 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Bryant Parker of the Calvert County Minority Business Alliance also spoke about mentorship when recalling the influence Moore had on his career. Parker called Moore “a standup character” who possessed “wisdom and dignity.”
Moore, who owned Mike’s House of Style in Prince Frederick and helped start Concern Black Men of Calvert, died suddenly last Dec. 16. Just prior to his death, Moore had been elected to the chamber’s board of directors.
Bob Carpenter, former president/CEO of the chamber, called Donovan “a humble man who liked to help others,” and “the most generous person I ever met.”
Carpenter said Donovan’s proudest accomplishment was the 30-year run of celebrations at the Rod ‘N’ Reel every early August. The Cancer Crusade Gala raised in total $5 million for the American Cancer Society during its lifespan.
Carpenter said Donovan, who died July 31, once told him, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don't care who gets the credit.”
The commerce chamber board of directors’ incoming chairman, Mark Frisco, noted that the COVID-19 crisis took its toll on the organization, which lost 25% of its membership.
Maney indicated in her remarks that some of those members are starting to come back and the chamber is starting to grow again.
Hoping for a local “Santa Rally,” the Calvert chamber, along with the local historical society, will present “Home For the Holidays” on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Linden house on Church Street in Prince Frederick. The 4½ hour event, which starts at 2 p.m., will include a Christmas tree lighting, caroling, crafts for children and vendors.