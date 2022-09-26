Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack

Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack

 MARYLAND STATE POLICE PHOTO

A Maryland State Police trooper assigned to the Prince Frederick barrack and two other motorists were injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in the area of Route 2/4 and Harrow Lane in Prince Frederick.

The state police investigated the crash. A report from the agency stated the preliminary investigation shows the trooper, who was traveling southbound on Route 2/4 in a marked police vehicle, was attempting to make a left turn, crossing the northbound lane of Route 2/4, when it was struck by a 2020 Kia Forte that was traveling northbound.

