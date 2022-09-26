A Maryland State Police trooper assigned to the Prince Frederick barrack and two other motorists were injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in the area of Route 2/4 and Harrow Lane in Prince Frederick.
The state police investigated the crash. A report from the agency stated the preliminary investigation shows the trooper, who was traveling southbound on Route 2/4 in a marked police vehicle, was attempting to make a left turn, crossing the northbound lane of Route 2/4, when it was struck by a 2020 Kia Forte that was traveling northbound.
Trooper Jason Sheets, a three-year veteran the police agency, was the driver of the patrol car, according to a spokesperson. Matthew Jensen, 25, of Huntingtown was driving the Kia with passenger Jessica Riggs, 20, of Prince Frederick.
"Both the driver and passenger of the Kia were transported by emergency medical services, one by ground and the other by state police helicopter Trooper 7, to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries," the state police's media communications office reported. "The trooper was transported to CalvertHeath Medical Center for treatment of his injuries."
According to information released Sunday by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, the road was closed for nearly two hours after the collision.
At this time no charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.