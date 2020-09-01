With orders to shut down issued to restaurants and bars by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) this past spring — in response to the coronavirus pandemic — business owners statewide sought creative ways to continue operations. In an effort to aid the county’s over 100 liquor license holders, the Calvert liquor board issued an authorization for retail deliveries of alcoholic beverages, with conditions.
On Thursday, the board took action against one vendor who claimed he misunderstood the parameters. As a result, the liquor board fined the operators of Solomons’ Tiki Bar for conducting off-site sales of alcohol in St. Mary’s County. The infraction occurred at a residential development in California back in April.
Tiki Bar managing partner Rich Cutair explained that his unfamiliarity with delivery of alcoholic beverages led to the error. “I’ve been in business for 26 years,” Cutair told the board. “I’ve always run on-premises liquor sales. This [carryout and delivery operation] was something new to me. Delivery was something very new to me. It wasn’t natural.”
Taking the bar’s service to a nearby subdivision, making and serving cocktails on premises — operating like a food truck — seemed to be within the parameters of the liquor board’s emergency provision, he said, adding that he researched the operation ahead of time by looking at what other businesses were doing.
“This was the Wild West for me,” said Cutair. “It was organized and advertised. I looked at it as a delivery method. Now I know I was wrong.”
Cutair said he shut down the satellite bar operation when police showed up at the subdivision parking lot.
“I can’t understand why you didn’t call the liquor board,” said board member John H. “Jack” Smack. “Did you think you were crossing the line a bit?"
“You don’t have a liquor license in St. Mary’s County,” board chairman Robert Arscott told Cutair. “You had to know you were breaking the law. We have 108 licensees in Calvert County and no other one did this.”
Charles Donnelly, the bar’s attorney, sought clemency for his client, pointing out that Cutair's alcohol sale outreach in St. Mary’s stressed safety during a pandemic crisis. Additionally, it was designed to bolster a business in a time of economic distress. Donnelly did seem to concede that some authority should have been made aware of the plan.
“As an attorney, I would have tried to get in touch with the governor’s office,” said Donnelly. “The whole purpose is trying to help the restaurant and bar business.”
Arscott further pointed out to Cutair that the emergency delivery authorization specifically required the alcoholic beverages to be in “sealed containers. You pushed it beyond what we said.”
The chairman recommended a $1,000 fine and a one-day suspension of the bar’s license. Arscott declared that the Tiki Bar must close at midnight Monday and remain closed for the remainder of the day.
Smack, who concurred with Arscott’s motion, told Cutair the actions showed “a complete disregard for your liquor license. We are pro-business, but you have to abide by the rules.”
Nick’s gets new licensee
The name of Andrew Ferrante will now appear on the Class A off-sale beer, wine and liquor license for Nick’s of Calvert. The Prince Frederick store is one of several locations run for years by the Ferrante family. Andrew Ferrante told the liquor board that he has been a Prince Frederick resident for 10 years and “working in the store since I was 16 or 17,” and has had alcohol certification (TIPS/TAMS) for over 10 years. He will now own 10 percent of the corporation.
“We’ve had very little problems with Nick’s,” said Smack, in approving a motion to approve the change of license.
At the recommendation of liquor board attorney David Weigel, the name of Ricardo Ferrante will remain on the license along with Andrew Ferrante.