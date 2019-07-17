The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, a partner of the Safe Boating Campaign, recently coordinated Operation Dry Water in every state to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.
Some advice while out on Maryland's waterways:
• Always wear a life jacket. Drowning is the reported cause of death in 76% of all boating fatalities — and 84.5% of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket in 2017. Wearing a life jacket at all times while boating is the simplest safety step a boater can take, just like wearing a seat belt in a vehicle. Boaters can choose from a variety of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets appropriate for their water activity.
• Never boat under the influence. Boating under the influence is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. The side effects of alcohol or drug use, such as impaired judgment, reduced balance and poor coordination, are magnified while boating. Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers, since most boaters have less experience and confidence operating a boat than they do driving a car.
• Use an engine cut-off device. An engine cut-off device is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard. In 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard reported 172 accidents in which at least one person was struck by a propeller. These accidents resulted in 31 deaths and 162 injuries, which may have been prevented if the boat operator was wearing an engine cutoff device.
The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. All statistics are from the U.S. Coast Guard.
For more information or for more boating safety tips, go to www.safeboatingcampaign.com.