Hours before their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday, North Beach town officials did something unprecedented. They told the public that for safety reasons, they could not attend the session at town hall. The decision was made due to the spread of COVID-19.
The town did provide a live stream of the brief meeting on its Facebook page.
“The Town of North Beach’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of our residents, staff and visitors,” a public notice from town officials stated. “Consistent with expert public health guidance related to the spread of COVID-19, the following adjustments have been made to town hall operations.”
The adjustments were enacted Thursday. They include closing town hall for walk-ins by the public. “All contact with town hall should take place through phone, email or our town web site,” the notice stated. “Water and sewer payments may be dropped off at town hall in the secure lockbox to the left of the front door. Residents may also pay by phone by calling town hall or via our convenient payment methods. Call town hall to coordinate your permit delivery or email us at info@northbeachmd.org.”
“We’ve got to try to follow the lead of the governor on this,” declared North Beach Mayor Mike Benton during Thursday’s meeting. Earlier in the day, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced statewide measures that included prohibiting large gatherings for the next few weeks. State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced all of Maryland’s public schools would be closed for a period of two weeks starting Monday.
“It is affecting everywhere,” said Benton. “I have spoken with other mayors. I think we’ve been very proactive. We are still going to have the services.”
The mayor urged town residents to practice “common sense things. Don’t go into crowds. Don’t shake hands.”
Benton also announced that restroom facilities at the town’s Overlook Park are temporarily closed since they are infrequently cleaned. Restrooms at the waterfront will remain open. “This is going to stay this way until we get a handle on this,” said Benton.
Town parking plan advances
Four members of the town council attended Thursday’s meeting and provided input to a discussion on the efforts to address North Beach’s ongoing parking issues.
“It’s overwhelming how it’s working already,” said Benton. “We’ve already seen an improvement on Chesapeake Avenue.”
In his monthly report, Department of Public Works Director Don Bowen reported that crews “completed parking striping along Chesapeake Avenue from 1st to 7th streets to maximize available parking in this area. In addition to Chesapeake [Avenue], 1st to 7th streets, from Chesapeake to Bay [Avenue] were also striped.”
The next task for town officials will be making modifications to parking signage.
In an email to The Calvert Recorder on Friday, Benton stated, “At this stage, we will be changing and improving the signage throughout the town. Once that part is complete, our next phase will be enforcing the signs. We haven’t truly vetted the ‘how’ at this point, but it will be addressed soon.” Town Code Enforcement and Zoning Administrator Rick Crump described the current parking signs as “pretty old, pretty faded, and they’re confusing. We need to come up with an across-the-board decision. There are signs in locations, and there’s no reason for it to be in that location. There are some signs you can’t read at all.” Crump noted that some of the parking restrictions are conveyed to motorists inconsistently. “Some signs say ‘residential parking-permit required,’ and some just say ‘residential parking.’ We need some uniformity.” Crump suggested a parking map that could possibly be made available to town residents and visitors with a phone app.
Benton optimistically predicted that when virus scare finally abates, “we will be extremely busy over the next couple of months” with town events. Making headway in the parking plan is expected to help accommodate the anticipated visitors.
The mayor promised council members a report on the parking signage phase of the plan at the next meeting. Currently, a complete cost estimate of the parking sign phase has not been established.
