There was enough arithmetic at North Beach’s May meeting for six council members to ponder. However, the panel is now down to five members.
Prior to gaveling the bayside town’s virtual meeting to order, Mayor Mike Benton yielded the floor to Gwen Schiada, who was first elected to the council in 2006. Schiada announced she had tendered her resignation, indicating she and her husband plan to spend considerable time in the Bahamas.
“It hasn’t always been easy but it’s been something I’ve enjoyed,” said Schiada, a California native who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and cofounded a venture called Career Puppy Inc.
Schiada was effusive in her praise of town hall staff. “Their dedication and passion hasn’t waned,” she declared. “This is a fabulous, amazing town.”
“I have always felt like you always put the town first,” Benton said.
The mayor later announced that the vacant seat will be filled by appointment. The town will advertise the vacancy prior to designating Schiada’s successor.
The town of North Beach will hold elections for mayor and town council next year.
Fee schedule changes
Benton indicated a desire to lower the horde of out-of-town residents crowding the town’s beach on the weekends of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, plus the rising cost of supervision and maintenance, necessitated a significant hike in beach fees.
“Every holiday it’s the same story,” said Benton. “We need to raise prices. We need to cover our costs.”
The mayor noted that town officials were poised to raise beach fees for out-of-town/non-Calvert residents in 2020 when the pandemic prompted the closing of all waterfront amenities.
After much discussion, a majority of the council agreed to a $25 fee for out-of-county residents between the ages of 12 and 54, and $9 for each child, senior and member of the military.
The beach fees for Calvert residents who do not live in North Beach will remain at $9 per person.
Beach access remains free to town residents.
Benton said the new fee schedule will be posted on the town’s website, social media platforms and signage. The new levies take effect immediately.
On the town’s website it is noted that “the beach areas will open on Friday, May 28, with a reduction in the capacity of out-of-town guests. To purchase a daily beach pass and ensure your spot on the beach, use the new Click Tickets system. Residents of the incorporated limits of the Town of North Beach do not need to use the Click Tickets system.”
For the first time in nearly 20 years North Beach is also hiking its fishing pier fees for out-of-Calvert residents from $7 to $9 for the first pole, with the fee for a second pole remaining at $5.
As part of the town’s fiscal 2022 budget, changes to the water and sewer rates were also proposed.
A quarterly increase of $35 is proposed for water and sewer for customers using 4,000 gallons of water or less. The rates will then gradually rise based on use.
Joanne Hunt, town treasurer, said the new plan “mimics the Calvert County rate structure.”
In a memo to the mayor, council and citizens, Hunt wrote, "The [town’s] water conservation plan was developed several years ago to help conserve our resources and promote less waste. The goal is to eventually have a rate structure like the one in use by Calvert County where you are only billed for what you use, instead of a flat usage then layers of steps for additional usage. ... In the past when the curve has been to severe, the mayor and council have protected the residents by supplementing the utilities from the reserve funds."
The memo continued, "Of the two utilities, the sewer fund is the most expensive of the two funds to run and operate. A breakdown of the cost and operations for [fiscal] 2021 and proposed [fiscal] 2022 budgets shows the wastewater treatment cost to be 46% of the cost in [fiscal] 2021 and 49% in [fiscal] 2022. The estimated short fall in [fiscal] 2021 is significant and can be contributed to residents paying attention to their water usages and reducing usage where they can.”