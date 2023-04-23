The North Beach Tree Committee and other town officials hosted a tree planting ceremony April 21 on Chesapeake Avenue near 3rd Street. A native pin oak was planted to mark Arbor Day and celebrate North Beach's status as a Tree City USA designee.

"We have a very good canopy," Ken Wilcox, town councilman, said of North Beach's efforts to plant, replace and maintain trees.


