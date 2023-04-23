Mark Frazer, former North Beach mayor, left, town tree committee chairman Vincent Antonioli and town councilman Ken Wilcox, spread dirt at the base of a newly planted pin oak on Chesapeake Avenue. The planting helped North Beach celebrate Arbor Day and its status as a Tree City U.S.A. designee.
Mark Frazer, former North Beach mayor, left, town tree committee chairman Vincent Antonioli and town councilman Ken Wilcox, spread dirt at the base of a newly planted pin oak on Chesapeake Avenue. The planting helped North Beach celebrate Arbor Day and its status as a Tree City U.S.A. designee.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Former North Beach Mayor Mark Frazer, left, town councilman Ken Wilcox and town tree committee chairman Vincent Antonioli put the finishing touches on the April 21 tree planting.
The North Beach Tree Committee and other town officials hosted a tree planting ceremony April 21 on Chesapeake Avenue near 3rd Street. A native pin oak was planted to mark Arbor Day and celebrate North Beach's status as a Tree City USA designee.
"We have a very good canopy," Ken Wilcox, town councilman, said of North Beach's efforts to plant, replace and maintain trees.
Members of the tree committee and town staff gave away some native tree saplings to those in attendance.
Former Mayor Mark Frazer and tree committee chairman Vincent Antonioli joined Wilcox in putting the finishing touches on the tree planting.