It has been over one year since Rod & Reel Inc. submitted an appeal application to Chesapeake Beach’s board of appeals seeking a hearing for six properties targeted for residential development.
Last October, the company filed a writ of mandamus in Calvert County Circuit Court to have the appeal application considered. Mandamus is a judicial order for the performance of a public or statutory duty.
The development projects — Harbor Vista West, Harbor Vista South, Harbor Vista North, Home Place and Stinnett Place — were all submitted to be reviewed by the Chesapeake Beach Planning and Zoning Commission in early 2021.
However, the commission and town officials were preparing to revise its comprehensive plan. That prompted town planners to recommend a moratorium on the review of most building development plans.
The Rod & Reel Inc.’s residential projects, which, combined would add over 170 dwelling units to the town’s inventory, were deemed not far enough along in the site plan pipeline to be exempt from the moratorium.
In court documents filed by Rod & Reel Inc.’s attorney, Eric Blitz, the developer alleges an “administrative error” and a “failure to process duly-filed site plan applications” occurred.
The filing alleges Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney and other town officials “returned the petitioner’s application for appeal” and are refusing “to process the application for appeal, all without legal basis.”
When the moratorium was introduced in early 2021, Planniing and Zoning Administrator Chris Jakubiak, who recently resigned his post in Chesapeake Beach for a job with the city of Annapolis, noted evidence of a rising sea level in Fishing Creek and concerns about future flooding in the town.
“These projects have come to light and fallen off the path,” Jakubiak stated.
“We are not starving for development,” Mahoney declared when the moratorium was proposed.
On March 18, 2021, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council took two votes on a proposed moratorium on Category 1 development site plan reviews. The original recommendation of the planning and zoning commission was a one-year moratorium. A motion to limit the moratorium to six months was voted down 4-to-3, with Mahoney breaking the tie and voting opposed. A motion for the pause to last for nine months was approved by a 4-to-2 vote.
Over one year later, a public hearing was held on the revised comprehensive plan, which drew criticism from Blitz and Rod & Reel Inc. President Wesley Donovan.
“This plan will have far more negative impacts,” Donovan said. “There’s little diversity of housing types. We have a strong demand right now for apartments. This demand isn’t going to go away.”
Donovan predicted that in 20 years Chesapeake Beach would only have “run-down cottages” and “single-family homes” as housing options.
In late April of 2022, the town council voted 6 to 1 to adopt the revised plan.
In a compilation of documents Blitz sent to town attorney Todd Pounds, which were filed with the court, Rod & Reel Inc. officials declared, “The moratorium made substantive legislative determinations as to which properties would be included in the scope of the moratorium and gave exemptions to certain properties.”
According to the case's docket summary, on Aug. 3 a court opinion and order was issued, stating the town's appeals board "shall immediately commence the pre-hearing notice requirements" after the plaintiff "resubmits its filing fee" to the board's secretary.
According to court records, a hearing early last week, which was held in the chambers of Circuit Court Administrative Judge Mark Chandlee, set a status hearing on the matter for Nov. 6. That hearing will be held in open court.