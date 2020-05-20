Town holds budget hearing, prepares for fish tank cleanings

The Town of North Beach is poised to finalize its fiscal year 2021 operating budget with one big certainty—the municipality’s property tax rate will remain the same. According to budget notes compiled by the town’s treasurer and reviewed during the council’s “virtual meeting” Thursday, the tax rate will remain at 0.6329. “The constant yield rate is $0.6292 and North Beach is classified as exempt,” the treasurer’s summary stated. The constant yield tax rate is simply a property tax rate that, when applied to new assessments, will result in the taxing authority receiving the same revenue in the coming taxable year that was produced in the prior taxable year.
Thursday’s session included a public hearing on the proposed FY 2021 budget.
Town officials have acknowledged that the FY 2021 budget could be significantly impacted by the coronavirus crisis, which North Beach Treasurer Joanne Hunt conceded, has been “a learning experience.”
In addition to the property tax revenues, Maryland Municipal League officials sent a warning to Maryland’s towns and cities to expect even more uncertainty with income tax receipts.
The town was advised by MML officials, “projecting income tax revenues is difficult in the best of years. It will be more so this time around.”
“No increases to the overall budget,” said Hunt during her review of the next budget. “I can’t see us having any large windfall.”
In fact, Hunt noted that the higher highway user fee revenues promised in January by the Maryland State Highway Administration, the anticipated allocation has been reduced.
“Because so many businesses have shut down and people are hunkering down at home, we can anticipate significant decreases in gasoline sales and vehicle titling,” MML officials noted in their memo to North Beach.
The town’s contribution to the county’s resident deputy service—35% of the proposed FY 2021 budget of $516,388—will not include an additional officer as previously proposed.
North Beach’s proposed FY 2021 general fund budget is $3.11 million.
All town budgets are expected to be voted on during the mayor and council’s June meeting with the plan going into effect July 1.
Bids approved
The council voted to award a contract to Harmony Ponds to clean both koi ponds at Sunrise Garden.
It will be the first time in its five-year history that the homes of the colorful fish were serviced. Mayor Mike Benton stated that the cleaning process is expected to take less than a week.
Harmony Ponds, which is based in Lorton, Va., submitted a bid of $12,460. That was $6,290 lower than the bid submitted by Garnier Exteriors of Dunkirk.
Councilman Gregg Dotson opted to abstain from voting for the contract award.
Although he didn’t give a reason for his abstention, Dotson had campaigned against the Sunrise Garden project when he ran for mayor in 2014.
The council also voted to award a $32,396 contract to K&H Electric of North Beach for the Bay Avenue Pole Light installation project.
“We want to get this work done,” said Public Works Director Don Bowen.
K&H easily outbid two other contractors for the project.
Mayor commends staff
Benton wrapped up the May meeting by reminding residents that although the town has reopened some of its amenities such as the boardwalk, bike paths and two parks — “the virus is not gone. We need the patience of the public.”
Benton praised the town’s staff, many of whom have stayed out of town hall and have been working at home.
“They are really making things happen at their kitchen tables,” said Benton.
