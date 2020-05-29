Town honors fallen local soldier

Memorial Day was different in Chesapeake Beach last weekend as the town’s Stars and Stripes Festival had to be condensed into a half-hour video due to the coronavirus.
However, the event included a stirring moment, highlighted by an expression of gratitude from a local family.
Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney presided over an unveiling of a street sign within Veterans Memorial Park that will honor Army Staff Sgt. Christopher W. Swanson. The pedestrian venue is now called SSG Christopher W. Swanson Way.
“I have wanted to do something to honor Chris since I was elected,” Mahoney told The Calvert Recorder. The mayor explained that the way “is actually where the vet park parking is. We dedicated a veterans only parking spot there last Veterans Day.”
Swanson was killed by sniper fire on July 22, 2006, while leading his squad on patrol in Ramadi, Iraq. It was his third tour of the war-torn Middle East.
“He believed in his mission and loved leading his men,” his family noted in a tribute which was posted on the town’s website.
Swanson grew up in the Twin Beaches area in South Anne Arundel County.
“Chris was a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland, and he loved his little slice of paradise here on the bay,” said his father, Gary. The family noted that Christopher Swanson “began helping others on mission trips across the U.S. as well as other volunteer activities through his church. After graduating from high school, Chris was offered a prestigious appointment to West Point, but instead, he turned the appointment down because he wanted to serve his country immediately. Chris enlisted in the army and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, where he was on the initial assault to Iraq.
Swanson’s mother, Kelly, is a frequent speaker at Memorial Day ceremonies in Calvert County because of her role as a Gold Star Mother.
Gary Swanson commended Chesapeake Beach officials for always having “a commitment to honoring the true meaning of Memorial Day. Freedom does have a price.”
In May of 2017, the state of Maryland dedicated the South River Bridge on Route 2 in Edgewater in honor of SSG Christopher W. Swanson.
