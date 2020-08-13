During a special meeting of the Chesapeake Beach Planning and Zoning Commission, which was conducted virtually on Aug. 5, the panel received an overview of a major capital project in town, one which is envisioned to impact several generations of children growing up in the bayside town.
The rebuild of Beach Elementary School — originally constructed nearly 70 years ago — will have a variety of logistical issues once it’s underway. Getting the concept to the construction phase also has hurdles. At the conclusion of architect Ran Ilkovitch’s hour-long presentation, the six-member commission gave its blessing to removing three of the obstacles.
Ultimately, the Chesapeake Beach Board of Appeals will decide about granting a special exception and two variances in order for the project to be in compliance with the Chesapeake Beach Zoning Ordinance.
The special exception is required to allow the new school to be built in an area zoned residential. One variance is required to allow for the new structure to exceed the maximum building height permitted in a residential area by 35 feet. Another variance is required for disturbance of the critical area and 100-foot stream buffers.
“This is a limited buildable area,” said Ilkovitch, who is a principal with Smolen, Emr, Ilkovitch Architects. He explained that the existing Beach Elementary on Old Bayside Road will have to remain intact while the new facility is built.
The new school is to be located adjacent to the current site on Bayside Road/Old Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. According to Calvert County Public Schools' capital improvement program, the total project cost is estimated at $32.7 million, and construction budgeting concludes in fiscal 2023.
“The goal of the project is to provide a facility in compliance with the educational specification developed December 2017,” Ilkovitch stated in a memorandum to the board of appeals. “The design is to accommodate a state-rated capacity of 578 students and be planned such that construction of the new building can occur while the existing facility remains occupied. The replacement school will comply with local and international building and life safety codes, and federal and state accessibility guidelines."
Ilkovitch said the planners of the new facility were guided by the Chesapeake Beach 2040 Vision. He noted the new school is within walking distance of “ecological areas.”
The architect said the new building is designed to be a LEEDS-certified silver building with “sustainability” components. Stormwater management at the new facility will use “multiple micro-scale practices to treat runoff from impervious surfaces.”
Other components of the new building include a larger gymnasium, which when coupled with the cafeteria “will be uniquely designed to offer flexibility for a variety of assembly functions available for school and community functions after hours.”
in response to concerns expressed by one commission member about the lack of an overhang in the new school’s area where buses and cars will drop off and pick up students, Beach Elementary Principal Michael Shisler said the school’s policy is not to have students wait outside for their rides.
Shisler also addressed concerns expressed by a meeting participant that the current Beach Elementary plan does not include connecting the school to other neighborhoods via the Chesapeake Railway Trail. That connection, the participant stated, is mandated in the Chesapeake Beach Comprehensive Plan.
“That’s quite a trek,” said Shisler, adding that for “safety reasons” Calvert County Public Schools’ district policy mandates children either ride a bus or are transported by motor vehicle driven by a parent or guardian. The principal added that while having trail access would be great for recreational purposes, CCPS doesn’t want students walking to school.
The town’s board of appeals is scheduled to meet Aug. 18 to consider the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation.