The theme of the Town of Chesapeake Beach's 2021 Stars and Stripes ceremony was "Memorial Day, the True Meaning."
The brief program last Saturday included remarks from local resident Kelly Swanson, who is state president of Gold Star Mothers, Maryland Veterans Affairs Secretary George W. Owings III, Sen. Michael Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) and Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pay "Irish" Mahoney.
The ceremony was moved to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department due to May 29's rainy weather.