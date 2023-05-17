To hear some Chesapeake Beach residents talk it could be the bayside town’s worst summer ever. What is driving this depression is recent rancor between the Beach Buccaneer Youth Club and town officials, plus the recent release of season pass rates for the Chesapeake Beach Water Park.
The ongoing issues have created quite a paper trail. There are also indications that some unhappy residents may take their grievances to the town council at its May meeting.
In a letter sent to Southern Maryland News earlier this month, town resident Ricky Jones accused town officials of “going rogue” and “working to push out the local youth sports club, Beach Buccaneer Youth Club, in order to repurpose the field for extra parking and maybe a concert-type venue.”
The town-owned Kellam Field is home turf for the Beach Buccaneer Youth Club.
All parties seem to agree that the dispute was sparked by some shoddy bookkeeping on the youth club’s part.
According to its website, the Beach Buccaneer Youth Club provides children opportunities to play organized tackle and flag football, basketball and participate in cheerleading.
The buzz on social media about the town’s ongoing audit of the youth organization prompted Todd K. Pounds, the town attorney for Chesapeake Beach, to write a letter of response to two officers of the Beach Buccaneers’ organization.
“Based on a third party audit conducted by the town, there exists a significant number of cash transactions for which there is no accounting as to the use of funds,” Pounds wrote. “The town has requested that, moving forward, the organization follow basic best practices in managing funds, such as documenting the purpose of payments and saving receipts to make them transparently available to the public. This organization has simply refused to take these basic steps.”
Pounds goes on to point out that the youth organization receives “funding from the town” and alleges “the town was stonewalled” when it first requested the audit of the organization’s accounts.
In response to Pounds’ missive, Jason Cubbage, president of the youth club, stated, “Our organization has diligently formulated and implemented a comprehensive plan to adhere to best practices in financial management. We have enlisted the services of a parent volunteer who is a certified public accountant to support the organization. In the interest of transparency, we have published our monthly reports and all documentation pertaining to the audit on our website. Additionally, we have procured a QuickBooks account and have been utilizing the software effectively since Jan. 1, 2023.”
Cubbage said the transition to a new accounting system was done in agreement with town administrator Holly Wahl.
“It is crucial to emphasize that our organization consists entirely of volunteers, who maintain employment, familial commitments and responsibilities beyond the scope of the organization,” Cubbage stated.
The club president added the organization does “openly accept our shortcomings in providing a timely and comprehensive response to the audit per the town’s youth sport agreement. Our actions were not intentional, rather, they were the result of our inexperience in handling such processes and the lack of necessary documentation. We extend our heartfelt apologizes to the town, our community, our parents and the athletes for not meeting expectations in the matter.”
While Cubbage didn’t dispute Pounds’ noting that “there has not been any interruption of field activities to the kids” during the adults’ contest of words, he responded, “Our organization is confronted with substantial revenue losses due to restrictions on fundraising and sponsor recognition at the field during home games. Our organization currently finds itself at an impasse, unsure how to rectify the situation and move forward.”
In a recent letter to the editor, Owings resident Cheryl Emery stated the “restraints on the Bucs’ use of Kellam Sports Complex will definitely affect their ability to provide much needed guidance and activities for our children.”
“It’s noticeable that they failed at basic bookkeeping,” Jones stated. “But as a parent I’m OK with that as long as the organization fixes it. I am not OK with my kids losing their team and I’m not OK with having to travel to different parts of the county because the town has a petty disagreement with the group.”
Ponying up at the pool
The recently released 2023 season rates for day, season and family passes into the town-owned Chesapeake Beach Water Park have drawn criticism from area residents who have declared the costs prohibitive.
For the season that begins late this month, season passes are $135 for a Chesapeake Beach resident, $400 for a Calvert resident and $600 for an out-of-county resident. Family season passes are $485 for Chesapeake Beach residents and $1,450 for Calvert residents.
“During COVID-19, the town lowered the capacity of the park by over 70% and prioritized town and county residents during a challenging time,” a May 5 press release from town administration stated. “The town council made this decision knowing that the revenues were unsustainable. However, the health and wellness of the community were more important. A lower capacity limit at the park prompted many guests to commend the town for the decision, bringing many guests back to the park who had not been there in years due to the overcrowding. The lower capacity decreased safety incidents, the park management recognizing the benefit of a significant decrease in injuries. Returning the park to an overcrowded legal capacity of 1,000-plus guests at a time will not provide the safety and park experience our guests and employees deserve and appreciate.”
Town officials have also cited the “current economic environment” plus cost increases in maintenance of the over 30-year-old park’s infrastructure, added utility costs, increased chemical costs and the need to offer competitive wages to employees as justifications for the higher fees.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews