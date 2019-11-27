Over six months after a devastating fire claimed the lives of an adult woman and her teenage granddaughter, and displaced nine families, Chesapeake Beach town officials paused Thursday evening to salute the men and women who stepped up to respond.
The rapidly moving fire that erupted during the afternoon hours of April 3 resulted in destruction to five units of the Courtyards at Fishing Creek Townhouses.
Wendy Welch, 52, and Stephanie Link, 13, died in the blaze. Several firefighters — who responded from every volunteer company in Calvert and were aided by crews from Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties — sustained injuries during the struggle to control the wind-fed flames.
During the monthly meeting of the Chesapeake Beach Town Council, plaudits were presented to the heroes in attendance.
The first presenter was Gretchen H. Hardman, Southern Maryland internal governmental affairs liaison for Governor Larry Hogan (R).
“You have a special place in Gov. Hogan’s heart,” Hardman said. “A tragic event brings out the good.”
In the town government’s proclamation, Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney noted that “just prior to the arrival of the fire companies, Wayne Wallace, maintenance tech with Cheseldine Management Consulting LLC, alerted residents of the townhomes to evacuate.”
Additionally, Mahoney commended the town’s public works director Jay Berry who “provided on-site assistance to firefighters to ensure awareness of structural failure risks.”
Mahoney also acknowledged the support received in the wake of the blaze from the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, its office of emergency management, the American Red Cross, the county’s department of social services, United Way, Calvert Family Advocates, public schools and county intervention services.
In the proclamation, it was noted United Way of Calvert County amassed over $50,000 in donations to aid the nine displaced families.
Also saluted were the Maryland State Police. An agency affiliated with MSP, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigated the blaze.
In an interview with The Calvert Recorder back in April., State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci stated the probable cause of the fire was the discharge of smoking material outside the buildings, possibly cigarettes left in mulch, that sparked the blaze. The estimated loss is $1 million.
“The buildings were made of lighter building materials, which allowed the fire to attack the homes,” causing structural collapses, Geraci stated.
Mahoney reported that town and county officials “are working hard to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.” While labeling the fire, “probably the most tragic event in the town,” Mahoney added, “it brings people together.”
Finch remembered
At the start of the meeting, Mahoney asked for a moment of silence in remembrance of former town councilwoman Barbara Jo Finch, who died last month at the age of 92.The mayor noted Finch was the driving force behind the town’s now-famous Christmas lights display, an initiative she championed during the late 1980s and early ‘90s.
“We lost her, but her memory will live on,” said Mahoney. “She was a very happy woman to the end.” The mayor also recalled Finch and her voracious devotion to all things Christmas was the subject of a Baltimore Sun in one of the publication’s early 1990s Sunday edition. The Sun story referred to Finch as “Mother Christmas.” The town’s annual Christmas lighting ceremony, which will be held this Sunday, is a tradition that Finch started, said Mahoney. The event at town hall will begin at 4:30 p.m.
