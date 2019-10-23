It was once a political football, but now Chesapeake Beach officials are looking for a routine handoff of a parcel called Kellam’s Field.
During the town council’s monthly meeting last Thursday, Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney announced a letter to be sent to the Calvert County commissioners had been prepared to request them to review the status of the Kellam’s Field lease agreement and consider deeding the parcel back to the town.
It was noted in the letter, predated Oct. 21, deeded the land known as Parcel F to the board in April 1994 “for the sum of $10.”
The two entities entered into a lease agreement in May 2002. Included in the lease were two other town-owned parcels, which along with Parcel F, comprised the Kellam’s Field property.
“The May 2002 lease agreement provides that the Town of Chesapeake Beach maintain all areas of the property and the town’s sole expense,” the letter stated. “These areas include the buildings, playground, parking areas, fields, lighting and other improvements.”
Under the pact, the town also covered liability and fire insurance, cost of utilities, trash removal, landscaping and daily supervision.
The county was responsible for all equipment and labor for turf maintenance and scheduling the fields for league play.
“The town is substantially invested in Kellam’s Field,” the mayor and council’s letter stated. “The Kellam’s complex serves as the center of town and the main open space component for residents and visitors. From FY 2016 to FY 2020, the town has expended $586,889.85 on Kellam’s field maintenance. These costs include landscape services, trash removal, utility bills, stormwater management repairs, and upgrades and mechanical repairs. Not included in these costs are the police coverage utilized to maintain safety and prevention of vandalism of the complex.”
It was also pointed out in the missive that for the past decade, the town contributed over $320,000 in capital improvements for the field. A recent survey of residents was also cited as evidence an overwhelming number of townspeople consider Kellam’s Field to be a key component of Chesapeake Beach’s community.
“The citizens do support this,” said Mahoney of the deed proposal.
Four of the six town councilmen attended the meeting and indicated support for petitioning the county.
Councilman Derek Favret called the proposal “logical. This is an area of town that is key to everything we do.”
Mahoney said he has discussed the proposal with Calvert County Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R), and he seemed to be “open to these talks.”
In an email to The Calvert Recorder, Hutchins confirmed that he and Mahoney have discussed the Kellam’s Field situation. “I asked the mayor for some background and financial information on this particular issue.”
Hutchins added that he is “interested in the two municipalities [Chesapeake Beach and North Beach] as to how we mutually support each other and for the county. The towns are independent governments but still within the county, and I want us to have a close working relationship.”
In 1999, a proposal to have the county swap the land with the town for the purpose of developing a recreational complex at the site became a contentious issue between then-mayor Gerald Donovan and some of the county commissioners. Key sticking points at the time were the high cost of the plan, which was originally proposed by the Twin Beach Youth Club Inc. and concerns that an adjacent parcel would be used for the expansion of the Chesapeake Beach Water Park. Two well-attended public hearings were held on the proposal that year.
Fishing Creek dredging has funding
The town has the blessing of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to move forward with emergency dredging work within the Fishing Creek channel. In a letter earlier this month from DNR dredging coordinator Isaac Wilding, the department affirmed its approval of the town awarding a $159,000 contract to Southern Maryland Dredging Inc., the low bidder for the work.
In a summary of the work to be performed, Town Administrator Holly Wahl stated the dredging activities “involve the removal of approximately 2,500 cubic yards of material which would be disposed of at the nearby dredge spoil facility in the town through hydraulic dredging or through mechanical dredging through the town-approved spoil facility or another approved facility. The town’s preference is hydraulic dredging to minimize environmental impacts.”Mahoney noted that the town was paying for the project through its “dredge fund” and will be reimbursed 100% by the state. “This is as good as it gets,” said the mayor, who thanked Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) for being “a champion of the town” in the procurement of state approval and funding.While the need to dredge the creek’s channel has been an ongoing concern, its potential impact of inaction on the town’s economy was emphasized this summer. In a letter to Wahl this past July, Rod’ N’ Reel Captain’s Association president Eddie Green Jr. stated, “if Fishing Creek doesn’t get an emergency dredge soon, there is potential for financial disaster for many of the small business owners who support the town of Chesapeake Beach.” Green pointed out that “over 6,000 boaters per year” use the channel to enter Chesapeake Bay.
Wahl stated the project is expected to begin “once permits are received from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Department of Environment.”
